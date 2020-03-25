Spenser Tilus figured succeeding Dennis Carter would be a "mountain to climb."
But he has taken on the challenge.
Tilus came aboard WSET (Channel 13) last month as its new sports director. He spent the past three years as the assistant sports director of KTVE-TV in Monroe, Louisiana.
He has taken over for Carter, who retired from the Lynchburg television station last December. Carter joined the ABC affiliate in August 1983 and was promoted to sports director two years later.
"There's no one that was going to be able to walk in and be his replacement, so I'm certainly not looking to do that," Tilus said in a phone interview. "I'm more looking to build off of just the incredible job that he has done and then bring whatever pieces I can to the table."
Carter made so much of an impact at WSET that he was chosen last year for the 2020 class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Next month's induction ceremony has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tilus said several colleagues in the business had warned him that succeeding a fixture such as Carter would be a challenge.
"It's an interesting mountain to climb," Tilus said. "I've gotten a chance to know him. We've gotten lunch several times. I talked with him all through the [interview] process. He's one of the nicest guys anyone's going to have a chance to meet … and I'm certainly not looking to come here and replace him. I would say that would be the wrong mentality coming in.
"[Carter] has built a great foundation and such a solid department. … [I want to] add my little bit of elements of personality and kind of build off the legacy that he has created. If you look at what he's done, whoever took his job, … you're not going to replace a guy that has been in the market for 37 years."
Tilus, 31, is half the age of the man he has succeeded. The self-described "Army brat" was born in Germany and moved around a lot before graduating from high school in northern California. He played junior college basketball before becoming a nonplaying student at Chico State in California. He graduated from there in 2012.
He used to be a sports reporter for a TV station in Cheyenne, Wyoming, working out of its Fort Collins, Colorado, bureau and covering the Denver Broncos and Colorado State. After two years there, he was hired as the sports director for WMDT-TV in Salisbury, Maryland. He spent three years there before getting the job in Louisiana, where he covered the New Orleans Saints, LSU, Grambling State and Louisiana Tech.
He saw the WSET opening as a way to escape the "humidity and the heat" of Louisiana.
"When I came in for my visit, [Lynchburg] was very much the type of feel I was looking for," he said. "I'm not a big-city guy. I wanted to go somewhere I felt I could stretch out."
He said he has always enjoyed covering high schools and colleges more than pro sports.
"I've always been able to find really solid stories to tell as far as features, … something beyond the basic, 'Here's the highlights,’" he said.
Hartung tests positive
Washington and Lee graduate and ABC News correspondent Kaylee Hartung resumed working this week — albeit from home in self-quarantine — after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Hartung, 34, worked for the SEC Network, ESPN and CNN before joining ABC News last summer.
ABC sent her to Kirkland, Washington, early this month to cover the coronavirus outbreak there.
Hartung revealed on the March 18 edition of "Good Morning America" that she had tested positive herself.
"I am feeling so much better," she said on that broadcast while in isolation. "It really all started with a runny nose about a week ago, and that was four days after I'd returned from a week spent in Seattle covering the initial outbreak of the virus in the U.S. … I woke up the next morning and … was knocked off my feet. I was fatigued. … I had a headache. … I was congested. I had body aches.
"I feel guilty that I'm someone who was able to get [tested] but … it was because of where I'd been. … I'm being told to isolate for 14 days from the day when my symptoms really presented."
She was on "ABC World News Tonight" on Monday and Tuesday, reporting on the pandemic from her Los Angeles home and discussing her own illness.
"By the time I received my positive test results, my symptoms had mostly faded," she said on Tuesday's broadcast.
New baseball book
Former Bridgewater College men's basketball coach Bill Leatherman, a Ferrum graduate, has written his third book about baseball.
His latest book is titled "Baseball's Golden Season," and it offers a detailed look at the 1956 Major League Baseball season. There were only eight teams in each league back then; the season culminated in the New York Yankees taking on the Brooklyn Dodgers in the World Series.
Some of the game's stars that year included Frank Robinson, Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Roberto Clemente, Duke Snider, Sandy Koufax, Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Don Newcombe, Bob Feller, Stan Musial, Al Kaline, Mickey Mantle, Don Larsen and Yogi Berra.
Leatherman, who once served as the boys basketball coach at Staunton River High School, also looks back at what was going on that year in the minor leagues — including Willie McCovey playing for Danville in the Carolina League. Curt Flood also played in the Carolina League that year.
The book is available on the Barnes & Noble and Amazon websites, or by calling Leatherman for an autographed copy at 540-246-8665.
Leatherman, a Charlottesville native, is a member of the Staunton River and Ferrum halls of fame.
