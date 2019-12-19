They snuck in a couple of Friday games on us this year, those cagey bowl organizers.
Don’t they know our annual bowl guide always runs on Saturday?
It will again this year, but fear not! The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl and Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl get their due here.
When picking every bowl game against the Las Vegas spread, as I’ve been doing here for about a decade, it’s absolutely crucial to get off to a good start. So nothing less than two Friday winners is what we’ll give you.
In the Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN), Buffalo squares off against a Charlotte team that’s never played in a bowl game. The Bulls have played in three — and lost them all.
Charlotte is a 6.5-point underdog, and we’ll take the points here. The 49ers have the best rushing attack in Conference USA led by running back Benny LeMay (103.7 yards per game) and dual-threat quarterback Chris Reynolds.
Both teams love to run the ball, so expect that clock to keep moving. The over-under was quickly bet down from 58 to 51.5 – an enormous line shift.
The Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) promises to feature much more passing, as Utah State and Kent State both have veteran quarterbacks. Aggies junior Jordan Love, who’s eclipsed 3,000 aerial yards this year, has announced he’s leaving for the NFL Draft after he plays in this bowl.
The MAC is simply not good in bowls. Since 2015, the conference has gone a woeful 2-15 straight up in bowl games, with both victories earned by Ohio.
With Utah State favored by less than a touchdown (-6.5), we’ll roll with the Aggies.
Looking to make some picks yourself? Sign up for the Fearless Forecasters Bowl Edition and get your selections in before the first kickoff of the day. And be sure to check back Saturday for our annual guide to all the remaining bowls.
