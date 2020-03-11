GREENSBORO — No fans.
Thank of how eerie that will look, how spooky that will sound. Squeak, squeak, thud, thud, whistle. An expletive escaping the mouth of a furious coach. A shout from a player who wants a teammate to pass him the ball. That’s it, in a game that means everything to its participants.
That’s what it sounds like with no fans.
On Wednesday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA made the unprecedented decision to hold its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments with “only essential staff and limited family attendance.” It was an announcement most of us could see coming but still knocked us on our backsides.
No fans. March has never been so mad.
I honestly can’t tell you whether this measure is truly necessary or an overreaction. I have no idea. I’m not a doctor, and one look at my meal receipts from the ACC Tournament will tell you I often struggle to follow doctors’ recommendations, as well.
But doctors exist, and they’re the ones advising citizens and government officials and, yes, the NCAA on matters such as this. It would be wonderful for everyone if it turns out that all of this — the governors declaring states of emergency, the gloomy media coverage, the panic on Wall Street — was an overreaction. But until we know that, we might want to trust the experts.
If the NCAA Tournament does get played — still no certainty — it likely will set records for television viewers. So many Americans will be working remotely in the coming weeks, they won’t even have to come up with an excuse to watch the games.
Still, the games would be played without the No. 1 thing that makes them so great: the partisans who attend, bringing their passion and noise from tip to buzzer.
Virus talk has dominated the early stages of the ACC Tournament this week. That’s what happens when you spot an old friend and suddenly realize you’d better not shake hands. That’s what happens when every bathroom has new warning posters on the walls, when nearly every alert on your phone and email in your inbox has something to do with disease.
And that kind of stuff isn’t going away in a week or two.
“It's a serious problem, and it's not an athletic problem,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said after his team’s 73-58 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. “It's a problem all across the country, and so I don't think anybody here or anybody in the sports world should obviously complain about what the people that know what's going on will decide to do.
“I don't really have a true answer other than I'm not the smartest guy when it comes to this. I'm going to listen to the people that's above us, and wherever they tell us to go, wherever they tell us to play, or if it's fans or not fans, we'll do it.”
That seems reasonable. And yet it’s still hard to envision the NCAA Tournament being played with no fans in the stands.
Hard, but not impossible. Most will remember the surreal fan-free game the White Sox and Orioles played in Baltimore in 2015, in the wake of civil unrest in Baltimore. You could hear the crack of the bat, the shouts from the dugout and very little else.
Soccer enthusiasts have gotten a sneak preview of the NCAA Tournament this week if they’ve watched select games in Italy and Germany that have been played in empty stadiums. On Wednesday in the Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach beat visiting FC Koln 2-1 in a 54,000-seat venue with no patrons. The hosts gave themselves a standing ovation.
Postseason basketball, though, might be the most fan-dependent sport there is. Opportunities to react happen every other second. Cheer the dunk. Roar for the turnover. Boo the perceived bad call. All of it amped up by the one-and-done volatility of March Madness.
A new volatility is here, and it’s way bigger than sports. So that means no tailgating outside of the arena, no good-natured back-and-forth at the hotel breakfasts, no in-game chants and cheers.
No fans. And at its core, that’s no NCAA Tournament at all.
