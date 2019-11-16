ATLANTA — And there it was, right in front of us Saturday: the boom at the end of the slow-burning fuse.
Brilliance. That’s the word for it, right? Not “improvement.” Not “a step forward.” Not “something to build on.” Virginia Tech showed us brilliance.
Naysayers — and everybody who has watched this team throughout 2019 has been among them at some point — could take this day off. There was nothing to criticize, nothing to nitpick, nothing for Virginia Tech to regret about what transpired here.
The Hokies staged a three-hour party at Bobby Dodd Stadium. In a 45-0 trouncing of Georgia Tech, they reminded us of the halcyon days when Virginia Tech opponents who should be overwhelmed actually are.
The Hokies were efficient on offense, rapacious on defense and precise on special teams. They did it with starters and backups, the latter deployed early and liberally. Oprah might say they were the best version of themselves.
“It’s just confidence, honestly,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner said. “We’re all building confidence week by week, and you can see how it turns out for us.”
Yep. Exactly. A six-week process generated what we saw here. The vision that all teams have when they open a season had eluded the Hokies, even in many of their victories, but they’ve seen it now.
It looks like Saturday.
“I think early in the year, in one of my earliest media sessions, I said, ‘Whenever we’re all clicking, we’re going to be scary. It’s going to be hard to stop us,’ ” Turner said. “So I think we’re getting to the point where everybody is comfortable. We know what’s going to happen. We know what we can do.”
Now then. Georgia Tech is not a good team right now. The Yellow Jackets will be good again someday, maybe even soon, but they’re experiencing the predictable growing pains that come when you’re overhauling a specialized offense you’ve had for 11 seasons under a different coach.
But Old Dominion is 1-9 right now. The Monarchs were in a one-possession game with Virginia Tech in the fourth quarter earlier this season. Ditto Rhode Island, which is 2-9 and winless in its conference. Duke is 1-5 since its thrashing of the Hokies in Blacksburg on Sept. 27.
In other words, what ought to happen has nothing to do with it.
“We have a lot of football to play against some very good teams, but I think they’ve seen the improvement that they can make,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I think they do have some confidence. I think it’s because they’ve had a little bit of success and they’ve stuck together through some hard times.
“We’re doing a better job in preparation. I feel like we’re better emotionally, certainly less fragile than we were. That probably stems from a bunch of things.”
Among them: a quarterback, Hendon Hooker, who’s now 5-0 as a starter and playing like a budding star. A running game that can get tough yards and big chunks. A defense that’s getting off the field, over and over, and applying heavy pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
This was the 33rd shutout Virginia Tech has posted under defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Perhaps it’s time to reconsider that retirement at the end of the year?
“No. No. No,” Foster said, smiling and shaking his head. “I’m comfortable with my decision, and I like the direction this program’s going. I really do.”
He should. The players are responding. The improvement is jarring.
“I think we are answering the challenge so far,” tight end James Mitchell said, “but it doesn’t stop here.”
The Hokies have to hope so. Next week’s game against Pittsburgh is exponentially bigger than this one. The Virginia game, of course, is even bigger than that.
That’s why we won’t use the word “culmination,” which is defined as “the highest or climactic point of something, especially as attained after a long time.” Could be. We don’t know that yet.
But we know one thing this was, for sure. It was brilliance.
