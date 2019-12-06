BLACKSBURG — The smallest major-conference college basketball team in the nation has potential.
Not potential in the, “Aw, aren’t they cute?” kind of way, either. At their best, the Virginia Tech Hokies can spread the floor, share the ball and shoot like an NCAA Tournament club. They can defend formidable big men by committee and fight valiantly on the glass. They can hang with very good opponents.
For 30 minutes on Friday night, that’s what we saw. The last 10? Well, that’s where the game was decided, where No. 10 Duke turned up the defense and darted away for a well-earned 77-63 victory over the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech led by as many as 12 points in the first half and still had an edge with 10:58 remaining. That alone ought to be enough to suggest that this conference season is going to be a lot more interesting than most imagined coming in, when the Hokies were picked to finish last in the 15-team league.
True, Duke dominated the rest of the way, using a smaller lineup and alert defensive switches to disarm the Hokies’ offense. The Blue Devils are good, after all.
But Tech coach Mike Young had his team ready from the jump, and he matched his Hall of Fame counterpart early to keep this arena jumping.
“For Mike to put in this system this quickly and play this well is a heck of a thing,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They’re going to be a tough out. They have been, and they’re going to be a tough out the whole season. In reading through the notes, I didn’t know he grew up 20 miles from here.
“They made a great hire. This guy’s one of the best coaches in America, and that’s without me knowing that he grew up 20 miles away. Holy mackerel. What a sensational hire.”
There were lengthy stretches in this game where the Hokies could see something close to their ideal. During a 9-0 run early in the first half, three different Tech players scored four different ways — a P.J. Horne 3-pointer off a kickout pass from Wabissa Bede, a pull-up jumper from Landers Nolley, a drive through the lane by Tyrece Radford and a Horne layup off a brilliant pass from Nolley.
On the other end, the Hokies were helping each other in the paint to neutralize Duke star Vernon Carey and attacking the glass to prevent the Blue Devils from exploiting their huge size advantage for offensive rebounds.
“I feel like when we play together, we have all the fun in the world,” Horne said. “This is one of the funnest teams I’ve ever played for. I feel like once we’ve got everything together and we can hold that for 40 minutes, we’ve got a game.
“Nobody’s really selfish on the team. Everybody’s playing for one another. Nobody wants to let the other person down. That’s what makes it fun to play.”
The second half was not so enjoyable for the Hokies or their fans. A 23-5 Duke run after Tech led 52-50 removed any hopes of an upset.
“The second half, they got more physical with us,” Tech freshman guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “The first half, we were moving the ball around, they weren’t as physical, they didn’t know what to do with us. Second half, they were more physical, switching on every player. We weren’t screening.”
That stretch reminded us that the Hokies not only have the shortest roster out of any of the high-major programs, but also the second-youngest one. Learning how to thwart runs like that is part of the maturation process.
“We’re real talented,” Bede said. “We have to be able to still fight once we get punched in the mouth. We came out swinging, but that was the first half. There’s two halves.”
There are. And there’s a long season ahead — one that appears that it, like this game, will have its share of excitement.
