Roanoke College baseball coach Matt McGuire is among four men who have been chosen for the new class of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

McGuire steered Roanoke to the 2017 NCAA Division III World Series. As a player, he helped William Byrd win a state title and helped William and Mary reach the NCAA tournament.

The other members of the class are Pat Day, who earned Division III All-America honors at Ferrum; David Groseclose, an Alleghany High School graduate who earned All-Southern Conference honors at VMI before playing in the minors; and San Diego Padres scout Roger White, a former high school and college coach in the area.

Bill Rutledge, a former Andrew Lewis High School player who is a big supporter of baseball in the area, was named the winner of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Award for his contributions to the game.

The hall of fame induction banquet will be held Jan. 30 at the Salem Civic Center. Tickets will be available at the civic center box office.

