Only seven squads in the 15-team Coastal Plain League have returned to the diamond.
Martinsville is one of them.
The Martinsville Mustangs will open the delayed Coastal Plain League season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hooker Field against the visiting High Point-Thomasville Toms.
The Coastal Plain League, which is a summer circuit for college baseball players, will operate differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league, which has teams in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, was supposed to have 15 squads. But eight teams won't be playing this season.
"It's been a constant moving target as far as dealing with the markets that we're in across four different states and the logistics that go into trying to create a safe environment for our teams and our fans and our staff," CPL commissioner Justin Sellers said in a phone interview this week.
"We would have Plan A and three days later we were throwing that in the trash can. … We went through a total of four different schedules."
CPL players, coaches and team employees had to take COVID-19 tests before the season. They will undergo temperature checks before each game.
"They're really preaching not to go … to bars or not go out to big restaurants with tons of people," Mustangs and VMI outfielder Will Knight said. "If we want to play, we have to really seclude ourselves."
Unlike last year, the Mustangs won't be visiting league rivals in Georgia or South Carolina. The league has split into a Mid-Atlantic Division and a Southern Division because of the pandemic.
The Mustangs will play league games only against the other three teams in the Mid-Atlantic Division — High Point-Thomasville of Thomasville, North Carolina; the Peninsula Pilots of Hampton; and the Wilson (North Carolina) Tobs.
The three Southern Division teams — Macon (Georgia), Savannah (Georgia) and Lexington County (South Carolina) — will only have league games against each other.
"We had to ultimately pull the trigger on dividing the league geographically … to try to curtail any safety concerns with regards to team travel," Sellers said.
The teams will stick to their own divisions for the playoffs, too.
Some teams were set to begin CPL play Wednesday, with others doing so on Thursday. Martinsville tuned up for CPL play with five preseason exhibitions.
Martinsville will play just 22 regular-season games against CPL rivals, down from 52. The Mustangs will play nine games against teams from other summer leagues to fill out their schedule.
In addition to Knight, other players of note on the Mustangs include VMI's Ryan Huffman; Ferrum's Will Davis; and Bassett graduate Christian Easley, who is transferring from Patrick Henry Community College to UMBC.
Other players are from such schools as Arkansas, Coastal Carolina and Youngstown State.
The college season came to a sudden halt in March, so the Mustangs were thrilled to take the field for their first preseason exhibition last week.
"It's what I've been dreaming to do ever since the [VMI] season was canceled," Knight said.
"It was just refreshing, being able to play baseball," Easley said.
Some summer leagues scrapped their seasons. The Valley League, which includes the Covington Lumberjacks, canceled its season in April. So did the Cape Cod League, which is the most prestigious summer circuit for college players.
The CPL announced in April that its season would be pushed back from late May until July.
The league announced on June 9 that its teams in Colonial Heights (near Richmond); Asheboro (North Carolina), Holly Springs (North Carolina) and Florence (South Carolina) would not play this summer.
Florence could not use Francis Marion University's field because of the pandemic. Sellers said the other three teams were in COVID-19 hot spots at the time.
Last week, the league announced that teams in the North Carolina cities of Wilmington, Gastonia, Forest City and Morehead City would not play this summer, either.
Sellers said those four teams not only had concerns about local governmental guidelines but also financial worries about paltry crowds with North Carolina still in Phase 2.
For the Mustangs' preseason exhibitions, no more than 50 fans could attend the games at Hooker Field.
But with the commonwealth having entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, about 1,000 fans will be able to attend the regular-season games at Hooker Field — about half the ballpark's capacity.
"We are making sure … we have at least 3 feet to 6 feet between each set of seats to separate households," said Mustangs general manager Ruthanne Duffy, who is also the Ferrum College volleyball coach.
"We have people coming in and they're disinfecting the facility. We have someone coming down and wiping down handrails and other commonly touched objects throughout the game."
Fans will undergo temperature checks upon entering the ballpark. They must sign a COVID-19 waiver, acknowledging the risk. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Duffy tweeted a statement last weekend, asking fans who had been to Myrtle Beach and any other COVID-19 hot spots to stay away from Hooker Field until they have gone 14 days without symptoms after returning home.
Martinsville's 28 players will also have to do some social distancing.
"We stagger their times in the locker room so they're not all in there at the same time in an enclosed space," Duffy said.
Martinsville pitchers will watch the game from the bullpen, not the dugout. When Martinsville is at bat, the position players will be both in the dugout and in seats next to the dugout.
Each player was given two bats and was asked not to share them.
"Thursday, they're going to start cleaning the bats … every at-bat," Knight said. "They're going to do the same with the balls."
Players are staying with host families who had to sign COVID-19 waivers. Duffy said there surprisingly was not a problem finding host families this summer.
