It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
And for the second straight week, I have a new No. 1.
In the wake of Kentucky's loss to Evansville, I am moving Louisville up from No. 2 to No. 1.
I did not need to add VCU to my ballot after its big win over LSU because I already had VCU on my ballot last week (and on my preseason ballot as well).
I did have to evict some teams from my ballot.
I booted Villanova after its 25-point loss at Ohio State. I don't like to boot teams after a road loss to a ranked team, but that was a lopsided loss and Villanova does not boast a quality win yet. And I need to make room for other teams.
I evicted Saint Mary's after its loss to Winthrop.
I also kicked out LSU after its closs loss at VCU. Again, I really don't like to evict teams after a road loss to a team I had on my ballot. But LSU does not have a quality win yet, and I needed to make room for other teams. LSU will be back on the ballot next week if it beats Utah State this week, though.
I did not have to evict Florida after its loss to UConn because I already kicked Florida off my ballot last week.
Here is the ballot:
1. Louisville (3-0) moves up one spot after its wins over Indiana State and North Carolina Central. Louisville is not No. 1 because of those particular wins. But I just think Louisville is the best team right now. I had Louisville No. 3 on my preseason ballot, behind Michigan State and Kentucky, and No. 2 on last week's ballot, behind Kentucky. So the Cards move up again. Next: Wed. vs. USC Upstate and Sunday vs. Akron.
2. UVa (3-0) moves up a spot after beating Columbia. Next: a big game Tuesday against Vermont, a Sat. game with UMass in the Hall of Fame Classic in Connecticut and a Sunday game in that tournament against St. John's or Arizona St.
3. Duke (4-0) moves up a spot after beating Central Arkansas and Georgia State. Next: Thursday against Cal in the Empire Classic in New York, and a Friday game in that event against Georgetown or Texas.
4. Michigan State (2-1) moves up a spot after beating Seton Hall in New Jersey. Nice win. Next: Monday against Charleston Southern.
5. Kansas (2-1) moves up a spot after beating Monmouth. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against ETSU.
6. Oregon (4-0) moves up seven spots after beating Memphis in Portland and beating Texas-Arlington. Nice win over Memphis. Next: an intriguing game Friday against Houston.
7. North Carolina (3-0) stays here after beating Gardner-Webb. Next: Wednesday against Elon.
8. Maryland (3-0) stays here after beating Oakland. Next: Tuesday against Fairfield and Friday against George Mason.
9. Gonzaga (4-0) stays here after beating North Dakota and Buzz Williams' Texas A&M squad. Next: Tues. against Texas-Arlington and Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield.
10. Ohio State (3-0) moves up nine spots after beating Villanova. Nice win. Next: Monday against Stetson and Friday against Purdue-Fort Wayne.
11. Kentucky (2-1) drops 10 spots after losing at home to Evansville. But the Wildcats do have the quality win over Michigan State on the resume, so I can only drop them so far. Next: Monday against Utah Valley, Friday against Mount St. Mary's and Sunday against Tic Price's Lamar squad.
12. Seton Hall (3-1) drops two spots after losing to Michigan State in Newark and winning at St. Louis. Next: Sat. against Florida A&M.
13. Memphis (3-1) drops a spot after losing to Oregon in Portland and beating Alcorn St. Next: Wed. against Little Rock and Sat. against Mississippi.
14. Utah State (4-0) stays here after beating Denver and North Carolina A&T. Next: Monday against Texas-San Antonio, a huge game Friday against LSU in Jamaica and Sunday against North Texas in Jamaica.
15. Colorado (2-0) stays here after beating San Diego. Next: an intriguing game Monday against UC Irvine and a Sunday game with Wyoming in Vegas.
16. Texas Tech (3-0) stays here after beating Houston Baptist in Midland. Next: Thurs. against Tenn. State and Sun. against Long Island.
17. VCU (4-0) moves up three spots after beating LSU and Jacksonville State. Nice win over LSU. Next: Sat. against Florida Gulf Coast.
18. Tennessee (3-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Murray State and defeating Washington in Canada. Nice win over Washington. Next: Wed. against Alabama State.
19. Xavier (4-0) moves up three spots after beating Missouri in OT and defeating Missouri State. Next: Thursday against Towson in the Charleston Classic, plus two more games in that event.
20. Auburn (4-0) moves up four spots after winning at South Alabama and beating Cal Sate Northridge. Next: Mon. against Colgate.
21. Arizona (4-0) cracks my ballot here after beating San Jose State and New Mexico State, on top of its good win over Illinois the previous week. Nothing but lopsided wins for Arizona so far. I've seen enough to put Arizona on the ballot. Next: Thurs. against South Dakota State and Sunday against Long Beach State.
22. Liberty (4-0) moves up a spot after beating South Carolina State and winning at East Carolina. Next: Tues. against Navy, Friday against Morgan State in the Bahamas and two more games in the Bahamas.
23. Texas (4-0) moves up two spots after beating California Baptist and Prairie View A&M. Next: Thurs. against Georgetown in the Empire Classic in New York, and another game in that tourney, perhaps against Duke.
24. Washington (2-1) drops six spots after losing to Tennessee in Toronto. Next: Tues. against Maine, Fri. against Montana and Sunday against San Diego.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Villanova or LSU on my ballot here. I also looked at Vermont. But in the end, I decided to put Evansville (3-0) on my ballot here after the huge road win over Kentucky. Look, I am no fortune-teller. Will Evansville be among the top 25 teams on my ballot in a few months? Probably not. But right now, Evansville has a great road win on the resume -- likely the best road win of any team in the country so far. So who am I to leave Evansville off the ballot right now> Certainly Evansville has a better win than Villanova or LSU has on its resume. And it certainly got a quality road win, something LSU and Villanova could not get this past week. And the Purple Aces have yet to lose this season. So Evansville deserves the spot on my ballot right now. Next: Mon. against SMU, plus Friday against East Carolina in the Bahamas, and two more games in the Bahamas.
