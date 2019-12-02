After an eventful Feast Week, it's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I did not need to come up with a new No. 1 team in the wake of Duke's loss, though, because I have already been putting Louisville atop my ballot the past two weeks.
I also did not need to add Florida State to my ballot after its wins over Tennessee and Purdue because I already had FSU on my ballot last week.
I did evict three teams, though.
I booted Utah State after it lost at Saint Mary's.
I kicked out Texas Tech after it lost to Iowa and Creighton.
I evicted VCU after it lost to Purdue and Tennessee.
It was a great week of hoops, and we've got another week of big games coming up this week.
Here is the ballot:
1. Louisville (7-0) stays here after beating Western Kentucky. Next: the Cardinals host Michigan on Tuesday in a huge Big Ten-ACC Challenge duel, followed by a Friday game with Pitt. Will the Cards still be No. 1 on my ballot next week?
2. UVa (7-0) stays here after beating Maine. Next: a visit to Purdue in a big Big Ten-ACC Challenge game, followed by a huge home game Sunday with North Carolina.
3. Michigan (7-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. Great week. Next: the huge game with Louisville on Tuesday, and a Friday game with Iowa.
4. Kansas (6-1) moves up a spot on my ballot after beating Chaminade, BYU and Dayton (in OT) to win the Maui Invitational. Next: a huge game Saturday with Colorado.
5. Maryland (8-0) moves up three spots on my ballot after beating Temple, Harvard and Marquette to win the Orlando Invitational. Next: Wednesday against Notre Dame in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, and a Saturday game with Illinois.
6. Ohio State (7-0) moves up four spots after beating Kent State and Morgan State. Next: a huge game Wednesday at North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, and a good Saturday game with Penn State.
7. North Carolina stays here after beating Alabama, losing to Michigan and beating Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Next: the huge game with Ohio State on Wednesday and the huge game at UVa on Sunday. Big week.
8. Gonzaga (8-1) moves up a spot after beating Southern Miss and Oregon and losing to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Next: Wed. against Texas Southern and a huge game Sunday at Washington.
9. Dayton (5-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Georgia and Virginia Tech and losing in OT to Kansas in the Maui Invitational. Next: Tuesday against Houston Baptist and a big game Sunday against Saint Mary's in Phoenix.
10. Oregon (6-2) drops four spots after beating Seton Hall and losing to Gonzaga (in OT) and North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Next: Sat. against Hawaii.
11. Kentucky (6-1) stays here after beating UAB. Next: Sat. against Fairleigh Dickinson.
12. Memphis (6-1) moves up a spot after beating N.C. State in Brooklyn. Next: Tuesday against Bradley and Sat. at UAB.
13. Duke (7-1) drops 10 spots after losing at home to Stephen F. Austin and beating Winthrop. Next: Duke, without Cassius Stanley, has a huge game at Michigan State on Tuesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, and an intriguing visit Friday to Va. Tech.
14. Michigan State (5-2) drops 10 spots after losing to Virginia Tech and beating Georgia and UCLA in Maui. Next: the huge game Tuesday with Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game with Rutgers.
15. Colorado (6-0) stays here after beating Sacramento State. Next: Wed. against Loyola Marymount and the huge game Saturday at Kansas.
16. Florida State (7-1) moves up nine spots after beating Chicago State, then defeating Tennessee and Purdue to win the Emerald Coast Classic. Next: Tuesday at Indiana in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game with Clemson.
17. Seton Hall (6-2) drops five spots after losing to Oregon and beating Southern Miss. and Iowa State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Next: Sunday at Iowa State.
18. Auburn (7-0) moves up one spot after beating New Mexico and Richmond to win the Legends Classic. Next: Thursday against Furman.
19. Arizona (9-0) moves up one spot after beating Pepperdine, Penn and Wake Forest to win the Wooden Legacy. Next: a huge game Saturday at Baylor.
20. Tennessee (6-1) drops two spots after losing to Florida State and beating VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic. Next: Wed. against Florida A&M.
21. Liberty (9-0) stays here after beating Kentucky Christian. Next: Monday against Trinity Baptist and Sunday against Grand Canyon in Phoenix.
22. Washington (5-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against South Dakota, Wed. against Eastern Washington and a huge game Sunday with Gonzaga.
23. Baylor (5-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Tuesday against Maryland-Eastern Shore and the huge game Saturday with Arizona.
24. Villanova (5-2) stays here after beating La Salle. Next: Wed. against Penn and Sat. at St. Joe's.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at San Diego State, Oklahoma State, Butler and West Virginia. But in the end, I decided to put Stephen F. Austin (6-1) on my ballot at No. 25. Yes, I know Stephen F. Austin has a loss this season at Rutgers, while the other four teams I eyed are unbeaten. But Stephen F. Austin won at Duke on Tuesday night in OT -- one of the best true road wins of the season so far. That's a better road win than the other teams I considered for No. 25 have. And then Stephen F. Austin won at Arkansas State on Saturday for a 2-0 week. So for this week at least, I salute Stephen F. Austin with my No. 25 spot. Next for the Lumberjacks: Monday against Arlington Baptist and a Friday visit to Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.