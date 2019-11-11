It's time to send in a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press -- and I have a new No. 1.
Michigan State topped my preseason ballot, but the Spartans opened with a loss to Kentucky. So the Wildcats rise from No. 2 to No. 1 on my new ballot.
I booted Florida after it lost at home to Florida State. I'm sure the Gators will be back on my ballot soon, but not until they atone for that loss with a quality win.
I evicted Baylor after the loss to Washington. Needed to make room on my ballot for the team that beat Baylor.
I kicked out Davidson after it lost to Auburn. Needed to make room for the team that beat Davidson.
I did not have to evict Purdue after its loss to Texas because I did not have Purdue on my preseason ballot.
Here is my new ballot:
1. Kentucky (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Michigan State in New York and defeating Eastern Kentucky. Next: Tues. against Evansville.
2. Louisville (2-0) moves up a spot after winning at Miami and beating Youngstown State. Next: Wed. against Indiana St. and Sunday against North Carolina Central.
3. UVa (2-0) moves up three spots after winning at Syracuse and beating JMU. Next: Saturday against Columbia.
4. Duke (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Kansas in New York and defeating Colorado State. Next: Tues. against Central Arkansas and Friday against Georgia State.
5. Michigan State (1-1) falls four spots after losing to Kentucky in New York and beating Binghamton. Next: a big game Thursday against injury-plagued Seton Hall.
6. Kansas (1-1) falls one spot after losing to Duke in New York and beating UNC Greensboro. Next: Fri. against Monmouth.
7. North Carolina (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Notre Dame and winning at UNC Wilmington. Next: Fri. against Gardner-Webb.
8. Maryland (2-0) stays here after beating Holy Cross and Rhode Island. Next: Sat. against Oakland.
8. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after beating Alabama St. and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Tuesday against North Dakota and Friday at Texas A&M.
10. Seton Hall (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Wagner and Stony Brook. But with Myles Powell out for awhile due to an ankle injury, we'll see how long Seton Hall stays formidable. Next: a huge game against Michigan State on Thursday, and a visit to St. Louis on Sunday.
11. Villanova (1-0) moves up a spot after beating Army. Next: a huge game Wednesday at Ohio State, and a Saturday game with Ohio.
12. Memphis (2-0) moves up a spot after beating South Carolina State and Illinois-Chicago. But if James Wiseman is declared ineligible, we will see how long Memphis stays formidable. Next: a huge game Tuesday against Oregon in Portland and a Saturday game against Alcorn State.
13. Oregon (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Fresno State and Boise State. Next: the huge game Tuesday with Memphis in Portland and a Sunday game against Texas-Arlington.
14. Utah State (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Montana State and Weber State. Next: Tuesday against Denver and Friday against N.C. A&T.
15. Colorado (1-0) moves up two spots after beating Arizona State in China. Next: Saturday against San Diego.
16. Texas Tech (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Eastern Illinois and Bethune-Cookman. Next: Wed. against Houston Baptist in Midland.
17. Saint Mary's (1-0) moves up two spots after beating Wisconsin in OT in South Dakota. Next: Monday against Winthrop, Thursday against Long Beach State and Sunday against Cal Poly. Busy week.
18. Washington (1-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Baylor in Alaska for a quality win. Washington has one starter back from an NCAA Tournament team. Next: Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's and a big game Saturday against Tennessee in Toronto.
19. Ohio State (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Cincinnati and UMass-Lowell. Next: the huge game Wednesday with Villanova.
20. VCU (2-0) stays here after beating St. Francis (Pa.) and North Texas. Next: a huge game Wednesday against LSU.
21. LSU (1-0) stays here after beating Bowling Green. Next: the huge game at VCU.
22. Xavier (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Jacksonville and Siena. Next: a good game Tuesday against Missouri and a Friday game with Missouri State.
23. Liberty (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Radford and Maryland-Eastern Shore. Next: Tues. against South Carolina State and Sat. at East Carolina.
24. Auburn (2-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Georgia Southern and getting a quality win over Davidson in Annapolis. Auburn has two starters back from a Final Four team. Next: Tuesday at South Alabama and Friday against Cal State Northridge.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Arizona. I also eyed Florida State, Vermont, Northeastern, Tennessee and Marquette. I also thought about leaving Florida or Baylor on my ballot here. But in the end, I decided to put Texas (2-0) at No. 25 after the Longhorns won at Purdue. Quality road win. The Longhorns also had a win over Northern Colorado. Hate to leave Arizona off, but have to give Texas the nod for beating Purdue on the road. Texas has two starters back from an NIT championship team. Next for Texas: Tuesday against California Baptist and Friday against Prairie View A&M.
