It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I evicted Xavier after it lost to Florida in the Charleston Classic final
I booted Texas after it lost to Georgetown in the 2K Empire Classic semis.
I kicked out Evansville after it lost to SMU, East Carolina and George Washington.
Here is the ballot:
1. Louisville (6-0) stays here after beating USC Upstate and Akron. Next: Friday against Western Kentucky in Nashville.
2. UVa (6-0) stays here after defeating Vermont and then beating UMass and Arizona State to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney in Connecticut. Next: Wed. against Maine.
3. Duke (6-0) stays here after beating Cal and Georgetown to win the 2K Empire Classic in New York. Next: Tues. against Stephen F. Austin and an intriguing game Friday against Winthrop.
4. Michigan State (3-1) stays here after beating Charleston Southern. Next:Monday against Virginia Tech in the Maui Invitational.
5. Kansas (3-1) stays here after beating ETSU. Next: Monday against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational. Will Kansas and Michigan State collide in the Maui final Wednesday?
6. Oregon (5-0) stays here after beating Houston. Next: a huge game Wednesday against Seton Hall in the loaded Battle 4 Atlantis tourney in the Bahamas.
7. North Carolina (4-0) stays here after beating Elon. Next: Wed. against Alabama in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
8. Maryland (5-0) stays here after beating Fairfield and George Mason. Next: a good game Thursday against Temple in the Orlando Invitational.
9. Gonzaga (6-0) stays here after beating Texas-Arlington and Cal State Bakersfield. Next: Wed. against Southern Miss. in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
10. Ohio State (5-0) stays here after beating Stetson and Purdue-Fort Wayne. Next: Mon. against Kent State and Fri. against Morgan State.
11. Kentucky (5-1) stays here after beating Utah Valley, Mount Saint Mary's and Lamar. Next: Fri. against UAB.
12. Seton Hall (4-1) stays here after beating Florida A&M. Next: the huge game with Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
13. Memphis (5-1) stays here after beating Little Rock and Ole Miss. Next: Thursday against N.C. State in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn.
14. Utah State (7-0) stays here after beating Texas-San Antonio and then defeating LSU and North Texas in the Jamaica Classic. Next: a big game Friday at Saint Mary's.
15. Colorado (4-0) stays here after beating UC Irvine and then defeating Wyoming in the MGM Main Event semis in Vegas. Next: Tues. against Clemson in the MGM final in Vegas, and a Sat. game with Sacramento State.
16. Texas Tech (5-0) stays here after beating Tenn. State and Long Island. Next: Thurs. against Iowa in the Las Vegas Invitational.
17. VCU (5-0) stays here after beating Florida Gulf Coast. Next: Mon. against Alabama State, then a big game against Purdue in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.
18. Tennessee (4-0) stays here after beating Alabama State. Next: Monday against Chattanooga, then a big game with Florida State in the Emerald Coast Classic.
19. Auburn (5-0) moves up a spot after beating Colgate. Next: Mon. against New Mexico in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.
20. Arizona (6-0) moves up a spot after beating South Dakota State and Long Beach State. Next: Thurs. against Pepperdine in the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim.
21. Liberty (8-0) moves up a spot after beating Navy and then defeating Morgan State, Rice and Missouri-Kansas City in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Next: Fri. against Ky. Christian.
22. Washington (5-1) moves up two spots after beating Maine, Montana and San Diego. Next: an idle week.
23. Baylor (5-1), which was on my preseason ballot, returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating Ohio, Coastal Carolina and Villanova to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Next: an idle week.
24. Villanova (4-2) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Middle Tenn. and Miss. State before losing to Baylor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Next: Sun. against La Salle.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at LSU and Oklahoma and looked very hard at Charleston Classic champ Florida, which beat Xavier on Sunday. Good win for Florida. But in the end, I decided to put Florida State (4-1) on my ballot here. FSU has won four straight since its season-opening loss at Pitt, including a road win over Florida. Because of the win over Florida, and not because of last week's wins over Chattanooga and St. Francis (Pa.), I am putting FSU on the ballot. I just can't put a two-loss Florida team on the ballot at No. 25 over a one-loss FSU team, not when FSU has won at Florida. Next for FSU: Mon. against Chicago State and then the huge game with Tennessee in the Emerald Coast Classic.
