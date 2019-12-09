It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I booted Michigan State after it lost at home to Duke.
I kicked out Seton Hall after it lost at Iowa State -- and lost Sandro Mamukelashvili to injury in that game.
I evicted Stephen F. Austin after it lost at Alabama.
Here is the ballot.
1. Louisville (9-0) stays here after beating Michigan and Pitt. Next: Tuesday against Texas Tech in New York in the Jimmy V Classic and Sat. against Eastern Kentucky.
2. Ohio State (9-0) moves up four spots after winning at North Carolina and beating Penn State. Next: Sunday at Minnesota.
3. Kansas (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Colorado. Next: Tuesday against Milwaukee and Sat. against Missouri-Kansas City.
4. Michigan (8-1) falls one spot after losing at Louisville and beating Iowa. Next: Wed. at Illinois and a huge game Saturday against Oregon.
5. Maryland (10-0) stays here after beating Notre Dame and Illinois. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday at Penn State.
6. Gonzaga (10-1) moves up two spots after beating Texas Southern and winning at Washington. Next: a huge game Saturday at Arizona.
7. Duke (9-1) moves up six spots after winning at Michigan State and at Virginia Tech. Next: an idle week.
8. Dayton (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Houston Baptist and defeating Saint Mary's in Phoenix. Next: Saturday against Drake.
9. Virginia (8-1) falls seven spots after losing at Purdue and beating North Carolina. UVa played both games without injured Braxton Key. Next: an idle week.
10. Oregon (7-2) stays here after beating Hawaii. Next: the huge game Sat. at Michigan.
11. Kentucky (7-1) stays here after beating Fairleigh Dickinson. Next: Sat. against Georgia Tech. The Wildcats face Bubba Parham again, this time with him playing for the Yellow Jackets instead of for VMI.
12. Memphis (8-1) stays here after beating Bradley and UAB. Next: a huge game Sat. at Tennessee.
13. Baylor (7-1) moves up 10 spots after beating Maryland-Eastern Shore and Arizona. Next: a huge game Tuesday against Butler.
14. North Carolina (6-3) falls seven spots after scoring only 49 points in a loss to Ohio State and scoring only 47 point in a loss to UVa. UNC has lost three of four. UNC played at UVa without Armando Bacot, who was hurt against the Buckeyes. Next: Sunday against Wofford.
15. Auburn (8-0) moves up three spots after beating Furman in overtime. Next: Saturday against St. Louis in Birmingham.
16. Butler (9-0) cracks my ballot here after winning at Mississippi and beating Florida. Butler also owns a win over Minnesota and neutral-site wins over Missouri and Stanford. Next: the huge game Tues. at Baylor, and a Sat. game with Southern.
17. Colorado (7-1) falls two spots after beating Loyola Marymount and losing at Kansas. Next: Tuesday against Northern Iowa and Friday at Colorado State.
18. Tennessee (7-1) moves up two spots after beating Florida A&M. Next: the huge game Sat. with Memphis.
19. Arizona (9-1) stays here after losing at Baylor. Next: Wed. against Omaha and the huge game Sat. with Gonzaga.
20. Liberty moves up one spot after beating Trinity Baptist and defeating Grand Canyon in Phoenix. Next: an intriguing game Saturday at Vanderbilt.
21. Florida State (8-2) falls five spots after losing at Indiana and beating Clemson. Next: an idle week.
22. San Diego State (10-0) cracks my ballot here after winning at Colorado State and beating San Jose State. San Diego State also has a road win over BYU and neutral-site wins over Creighton and Iowa. Next: an idle week.
23. Washington (7-2) falls one spot after beating South Dakota and Eastern Washington and losing at home to Gonzaga. Next: an idle week.
24. Villanova (7-2) stays here after beating Penn and winning at St. Joe's. Next: Saturday against Delaware in Newark.
25. For this last spot, I looked at Xavier and Utah State. I also looked hard at leaving Michigan State or Seton Hall on my ballot and putting one of those teams here at No. 25. But in the end, I decided to put Purdue (6-3) on my ballot here after the Boilermakers beat UVa and Northwestern. Yes, Purdue has losses to Texas and Marquette in November. But Purdue has now won five of its last six games, including wins over VCU and UVa. The lone loss in that span came in overtime to Florida State. The marquee, 69-40 win over UVa is better than anything Michigan State, Seton Hall, Xavier or Utah State has on its resume, so I am going with Purdue at No. 25. Next for Purdue: Sun. at Nebraska.
