It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out Auburn after its lopsided losses at Alabama and Florida.
I evicted Wichita State after it lost at Temple and fell at home to Houston.
I booted Michigan after it lost at Iowa.
I kicked out Creighton after it lost at Georgetown.
I booted Maryland after it lost at Wisconsin.
Here is the ballot.
1. Baylor (15-1) stays No. 1 on my ballot after it beat Iowa State and won at Oklahoma State. Next: Mon. against Oklahoma and a Sat. game at Florida in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
2. Gonzaga (20-1) stays here after it beat Santa Clara and BYU. Next: Sat. against Pacific.
3. San Diego State (19-0) moves up two spots after it won at Fresno State and beat Nevada. Next: Tuesday against Wyoming and Sunday at UNLV.
4. Kansas (14-3) moves up two spots after winning at Oklahoma and at Texas. Next: Tuesday against Kansas State and Sat. against Tennessee in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
5. Florida State (16-2) moves up five spots after beating UVa and winning in OT at Miami. Next: Sat. against Notre Dame.
6. Louisville (15-3) moves up seven spots after winning in OT at Pitt and getting a big win at Duke. Next: Wed. against Georgia Tech and Sat. against Clemson.
7. Villanova (14-3) moves up four spots after beating DePaul in OT and defeating UConn. Next: a huge game Tues. against Butler and a Sat. visit to Providence.
8. Michigan State (14-4) moves up eight spots after beating Wisconsin. Next: an intriguing game Thurs. at Indiana and a Sunday visit to Minnesota.
9. Seton Hall (14-4) moves up nine spots after winning at Butler and at St. John's. Seton Hall has won eight in a row. Next: Wed. against Providence.
10. Dayton (16-2) moves up four spots after beating VCU and winning in OT at St. Louis. Next: Wed. against St. Bonaventure and a Sat. visit to Richmond.
11. Butler (15-3) falls seven spots after losing to Seton Hall and falling at DePaul. Next: the huge game Tuesday with Villanova and a Friday game with Marquette.
12. Duke (15-3) falls nine spots after losing at Clemson and falling to Louisville. Next: Tues. against Miami.
13. Oregon (15-4) falls four spots after losing at Washington State and winning in OT at Washington. Next: a good game Thursday against Southern Cal and a Sat. game against UCLA.
14. West Virginia (14-3) falls seven spots after beating TCU and losing at Kansas State. Next: Mon. against Texas and a Sat. game with Missouri in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
15. Kentucky (13-4) falls three spots after losing at South Carolina and winning at Arkansas. Next: Tues. against Georgia and a big game Sat. at Texas Tech in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
16. Iowa (13-5) moves up nine spots after winning at Northwestern and beating Michigan. Next: a huge game Wed. against Rutgers.
17. Arizona (13-5) returns to my ballot after a four-week absence after beating Utah and squashing Colorado. Next: Sat. at Arizona State.
18. Illinois (13-5) moves up two spots after beating Northwestern. Next: an intriguing game Tues. at Purdue and a big game Sat. at Michigan.
19. Memphis (14-3) moves up two spots after beating Cincinnati. Next: Wed. at Tulsa and Sat. against SMU.
20. LSU (13-4) moves up four spots after winning at Texas A&M in OT and winning at Mississippi. Next: Tuesday against Florida and a Sat. visit to Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
21. Colorado (14-4) falls four spots after winning at Arizona State and losing at Arizona. Next: Thurs. against Washington State and an intriguing game Sat. against Washington.
22. Rutgers (14-4) cracks my ballot here after beating Indiana and Minnesota. Rutgers has won eight of its last nine games, including wins over Wisconsin, Seton Hall and Penn State. The only loss in that span was at Illinois. Next: a huge game Wed. at Iowa and a Sat. game with Nebraska.
23. Houston (14-4) cracks my ballot here after beating SMU and getting an impressive road win over Wichita State. Houston has won eight of its last nine games, including a win over Washington. Next: Thursday against UConn and a Sunday game with South Florida.
24. Wisconsin (11-7) cracks my ballot here after beating Maryland and losing at Michigan State. Wisconsin has won six of its last eight games, including road wins over Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State. Next: Tues. against Nebraska and an intriguing game Friday at Purdue.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving Michigan, Maryland, Wichita State or Auburn on my ballot here in this spot. I also looked at Texas Tech, East. Tenn State and Northern Iowa. But in the end, I decided to return Liberty to my ballot after a three-week absence and put the Flames at No. 25 after their win over Lipscomb. Liberty (19-1) has won five in a row since suffering its lone loss at LSU, and there is certainly no shame in losing on the road to a team I currently have No. 20 on my ballot. And that is the one and only loss of the season for Liberty. The Flames look like they could certainly win again in the NCAAs, as they did in the round of 64 a year ago. Next: Thursday at North Florida and a Sat. game at Stetson.
