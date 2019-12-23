It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I do not need to pick a new No. 1 because I voted for Gonzaga for No. 1 last week, not Kansas. So Kansas' loss at Villanova on Saturday did not require me to change the top of my ballot.
I did kick out some teams, though.
I evicted Virginia after it lost at home to South Carolina. UVa has lost two of its last four and simply looks too offensively challenged to be a Top 25 team right now.
I booted Kentucky after it lost to Utah and Ohio State in Vegas.
I evicted Maryland after it lost on the road to an injury-plagued Seton Hall team. That was not a good performance by the Terps, who have lost two in a row.
I kicked out Tennessee after it lost at Cincinnati.
I booted Arizona after it lost to St. John's in San Francisco.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (13-1) stays here after beating North Carolina and Eastern Washington. Next: an idle week.
2. Ohio State (11-1) moves up two spots after beating Southeast Missouri State and defeating Kentucky in Vegas. Next: a huge game Sunday against West Virginia in Cleveland.
3. Louisville (11-1) stays here after beating Miami of Ohio. Next: a big game Saturday at Kentucky.
4. Duke (10-1) moves up a spot after beating Wofford. Next: Saturday against Brown.
5. Kansas (9-2) falls three spots after losing at Villanova. Next: a big game Sunday at Stanford.
6. Oregon (10-2) stays here after beating Montana and Texas Southern. Next: Sunday against Alabama State.
7. Memphis (10-1) moves up a spot after beating Jackson State. Next: Saturday against New Orleans.
8. Baylor (9-1) moves up two spots after beating Tennessee-Martin in Houston. Next: an idle week.
9. Villanova (9-2) moves up 11 spots after beating Kansas. Next: an idle week.
10. Butler (11-1) moves up six spots after beating Purdue in the Crossroads Classic. Next: Sat. against Louisiana-Monroe.
11. Auburn (11-0) moves up two spots after beating N.C. State and Lehigh. Next: Sunday against Lipscomb.
12. San Diego State (12-0) moves up nine spots after beating San Diego Christian and Utah. Next: Saturday against Cal Poly.
13. Michigan (9-3) moves up a spot after beating Presbyterian. Next: Sunday against UMass-Lowell.
14. Liberty (14-0) moves up one spot after beating Towson and Akron to win the D.C. Holiday Hoops Fest tourney in D.C. Next: a big game Sunday at LSU.
15. Florida State (10-2) moves up two spots after beating North Florida and defeating South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. Next: Saturday against North Alabama.
16. Washington (9-2) moves up six spots after beating Seattle and defeating Ball State in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. Next: two more games in the Diamond Head Classic.
17. West Virginia (10-1) cracks my ballot here -- not specifically because WVU won at Youngstown State on Saturday, but because of its overall resume, which includes quality wins over Northern Iowa and Wichita State. WVU also has a road win over Pitt. WVU's lone loss was by two points at St. John's. Most AP voters ranked WVU last week, and I will now join in this week. I will put WVU here so it is ahead of the Northern Iowa team it has beaten. Next: the huge game Sunday against Ohio State in Cleveland.
18. Northern Iowa (11-1) moves up five spots after beating Marshall. Next: an idle week.
19. Penn State (10-2) moves up five spots after beating Central Connecticut. Next: Sunday against Cornell.
20. Colorado (10-2) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Prairie View A&M and defeating Dayton in OT in Chicago. Thanks to the marquee win over Dayton, the Buffaloes get back on the ballot. Next: Iona on Sunday.
21. Dayton (9-2) falls 14 spots after beating North Texas and losing in Chicago to Colorado in OT. Both of Dayton's losses have come in OT. Next: Monday against Grambling.
22. Wichita State (10-1) cracks my ballot here after beating VCU -- a quality win that makes the Shockers worthy of being on my ballot. Wichita State's lone loss came against WVU. The team has beaten South Carolina on a neutral court, defeated Oklahoma and has a road win over Oklahoma State. Next: Sunday against Abilene Christian.
23. Michigan State (9-3) moves up two spots after winning at Northwestern and beating Eastern Michigan. Next: Sunday against Western Michigan.
24. DePaul (12-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Cleveland State and beating Northwestern. DePaul makes the ballot not for those two wins specifically but because of an overall resume that includes a win at Iowa and an OT win over Texas Tech. DePaul also has road wins over Boston College and Minnesota. DePaul does have a loss to Buffalo on its resume. Next: an idle week.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving UVa or Maryland on my ballot here. I also looked at Utah State, Texas Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Creighton, Saint Mary's, St. John's and Stanford. But in the end, I decided to put East Tennessee State (11-2) on my ballot here after its quality, double-digit road win at LSU on Wednesday, plus a Saturday win over Cleveland State. The preseason Southern Conference favorite does have a loss at North Dakota State on its resume, but the only other loss was to Kansas. ETSU is a good team that now has a quality road win on its resume, so I am giving ETSU the nod. Next: Sunday against Mars Hill.
