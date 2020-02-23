It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press -- and time to pick a new No. 1.
Baylor had been my No. 1, but Baylor lost to Kansas at home on Saturday. My No. 2 team, Gonzaga, and my No. 3 team, San Diego State, also lost Saturday.
So Kansas moves up from No. 4 to No. 1 on my new ballot. Kansas is now 24-2, including the big road win over Baylor. Kansas has won 12 straight games.
I booted West Virginia after it lost at TCU.
I kicked out Marquette after it lost to Creighton and at Providence.
I booted Arizona after its home OT loss to Oregon. No shame in that loss, but it did come at home and I wanted to reward some other teams.
I did not have to evict Butler after its 0-2 week because I dropped Butler from my ballot last week.
I did not have to evict Houston after its loss at Memphis because I dropped Houston from my ballot last week.
Here is my ballot:
1. Kansas (24-3) moves up three spots after beating Iowa State and winning at Baylor. Next: Monday against Oklahoma State and Sat. at Kansas State.
2. Baylor (24-2) falls one spot after winning at Oklahoma and losing to Kansas. Next: Tues. against Kansas State and Sat. at TCU.
3. Gonzaga (27-2) falls one spot after beating San Francisco and losing at BYU. Next: Thursday against San Diego and a good game Saturday against Saint Mary's.
4. San Diego State (26-1) falls one spot on my ballot after losing at home to UNLV. I thought hard about putting Dayton at No. 4. But San Diego State has lost just one game all season and boasts nonconference wins over BYU, Creighton and Iowa, so San Diego State stays in my top four. But I am penalizing San Diego State for the loss by dropping the team from No. 3 to No. 4 on my ballot.
5. Dayton (25-2) stays here after winning at VCU and beating Duquesne. Next: Tuesday at George Mason and Friday against Davidson.
6. Florida State (23-4) moves up two spots after beating Pitt and winning at N.C. State. Next: a huge game Monday against Louisville and a Sat. game at Clemson.
7. Kentucky (22-5) moves up three spots after winning at LSU and beating Florida. Next: Tues. at Texas A&M and a huge game Saturday against Auburn.
8. Maryland (22-5) drops one spot after beating Northwestern and losing at Ohio State. Next: Wed. at Minnesota and a big game Sat. against Michigan State.
9. Creighton (22-6) moves up two spots after winning at Marquette and squashing Butler. Next: Sunday at St. John's.
10. Duke (23-4) falls four spots after losing at N.C. State and squashing Virginia Tech. Next: Tues. at Wake Forest and a good game Sat. at UVa.
11. Seton Hall (20-7) moves up a spot after beating Butler and St. John's. Next: a big game Saturday at Marquette.
12. Villanova (21-6) moves up a spot after winning at DePaul and at Xavier. Next: Wed. against St. John's and Sat. against Providence.
13. Louisville (23-5) moves up two spots after beating Syracuse and North Carolina. Next: the huge game Monday against Florida State and a Sunday game against Virginia Tech.
14. BYU (23-7) cracks my ballot here after beating Santa Clara and Gonzaga. BYU has won eight in a row. Next: Sat. at Pepperdine.
15. Auburn (23-4) drops one spot after losing at Georgia and beating Tennessee. Next: Tuesday against Mississippi and the huge game Sat. at Kentucky.
16. Oregon (21-7) stays here after losing at Arizona State and winning in OT at Arizona. Next: Thursday against Oregon State.
17. Penn State (20-7) falls eight spots after losing at home to Illinois and losing at Indiana. Next: Wed. against Rutgers and a huge game Sat. at Iowa.
18. Iowa (19-8) moves up four spots after beating Ohio State. Next: a big game Tuesday at Michigan State and the huge game Sat. against Penn State.
19. Ohio State (18-9) stays here after losing at Iowa and beating Maryland. Next: Thursday at Nebraska and a big game Sunday against Michigan.
20. Texas Tech (18-9) moves up one spot after beating Kansas State and winning at Iowa State. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma and Sat. against Texas.
21. Michigan (18-9) moves up two spots after winning at Rutgers and at Purdue. Next: Thursday against Wisconsin and a huge game Sunday at Ohio State.
22. Colorado (21-7) drops five spots after beating Southern Cal and losing at home to UCLA. Next: Thursday at Cal and Sunday at Stanford.
23. Stephen F. Austin (24-3) moves up two spots after beating Central Arkansas and winning at Incarnate Word. Next: Wed. against Northwestern State and Sat. against Lamar.
24. Arizona State (19-8) cracks my ballot here after beating Oregon and Oregon State. Arizona State has won seven in a row, including a win over UCLA and a win at Stanford. Arizona State, which also owns a win over Arizona, leads the Pac-12. Next: Thurs. at UCLA and Sat. at Southern Cal.
25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Michigan State. I also looked hard at leaving West Virginia or Arizona on my ballot and dropping one of those teams to No. 25. I also looked at Illinois. But in the end, I decided to return East Tenn. State (25-4) on my ballot after a seven-week absence and put ETSU at No. 25 after ETSU beat Furman and won at Samford. ETSU is in sole possession of first place in the Southern Conference. ETSU has a quality nonconference road win over LSU, plus a win over Furman and a sweep of UNC Greensboro. Next: Wed. at Wofford and Sat. against Western Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.