It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press -- and time to pick a new No. 1.
Louisville topped my ballot the past four weeks, but the Cards lost to Texas Tech in New York.
I would have made Ohio State my new No. 1, but the Buckeyes lost at Minnesota.
So I'm going with Gonzaga (11-1) as my new No. 1.
I also looked at Kansas as a potential No. 1, but I am going with the Zags because of their marquee wins over Oregon, Washington and Arizona. Two of those wins came on the road, and one was on a neutral court.
I also had to kick some teams off my ballot.
I booted North Carolina after it lost at home to Wofford. UNC now has four losses. UNC was without Cole Anthony, who is sidelined indefinitely, in the Wofford game.
I evicted Colorado after it lost at home to Northern Iowa.
I kicked out Purdue after it lost at Nebraska.
I did not have to evict Seton Hall after its loss to Rutgers or Xavier after its loss to Wake Forest because unlike most voters, I did not have either team on my ballot last week.
Here is the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (11-1) moves up five spots after winning at Arizona. Next: a Wed. game with North Carolina that might not have any drama if Cole Anthony can't play, and a Sat. game with Eastern Washington.
2. Kansas (9-1) moves up one spot after beating Milwaukee and Missouri-Kansas City. Next: a huge game Saturday at Villanova.
3. Louisville (10-1) falls two spots after losing to Texas Tech in New York and beating Eastern Kentucky. Next: Wed. against Miami of Ohio.
4. Ohio State (9-1) drops two spots after losing at Minnesota. Next: Tues. against Southeast Missouri State and a huge game Saturday against Kentucky in Vegas.
5. Duke (9-1) moves up two spots after an idle week. I hate to move teams either up or down after an idle team, but four of the teams I had above Duke on my last ballot all lost, so I had to make some changes. Next: an intriguing game Thursday against that giant killer Wofford.
6. Oregon (8-2) moves up four spots after winning in OT at Michigan. Next: Wed. against Montana and Sat. against Texas Southern.
7. Dayton (8-1) moves up one spot after beating Drake. Next: Tues. against North Texas and a good game Saturday against Colorado in Chicago.
8. Memphis (9-1) moves up four spots after winning at Tennessee. Next: Sat. against Jackson State.
9. Virginia (8-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Wed. against Stony Brook and Sunday against South Carolina.
10. Baylor (8-1) moves up three spots after beating Butler. Another quality win for the Bears. Next: Wed. against Tennessee-Martin in Houston.
11. Kentucky (8-1) stays here after beating Georgia Tech. Next: Wed. against Utah in Vegas and the huge game Saturday against Ohio State in Vegas.
12. Maryland (10-1) falls seven spots after losing at Penn State. Dropping Maryland after its first loss more than I am Louisville or Ohio State because the Terps lack a big, marquee win. Next: an intriguing game Thursday at Seton Hall.
13. Auburn (9-0) moves up two spots after beating St. Louis in Birmingham. Next: Thursday against N.C. State and Sat. against Lehigh.
14. Michigan (8-3) falls nine spots after losing at Illinois and falling at home in OT to Oregon. Michigan has lost three of its last four. Next: Sat. against Presbyterian.
15. Liberty (12-0) moves up five spots after winning at Vanderbilt. Was not planning to move Liberty up that many spots, but UNC, Butler, Tennessee and Arizona all lost. Next: Friday against Towson in D.C.
16. Butler (10-1) stays here after losing at Baylor and beating Southern. Next: a big game Sat. against Purdue in Indianapolis in the Crossroad Classic.
17. Florida State (8-2) moves up four spots after an idle week. Again, I hate to move teams up after an idle week, but now FSU is back in front of the Tennessee team it has beaten. Next: Tues. against North Florida and Sat. against South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise.
18. Tennessee (7-2) stays here after losing to Memphis. Next: Wed. at Cincinnati and Sat. against Jacksonville State.
19. Arizona (10-2) stays here after beating Omaha and losing to Gonzaga. Next: Sat. against St. John's in San Francisco.
20. Villanova (8-2) moves up four spots after beating Delaware in Newark. Next: the huge game Saturday against Kansas.
21. San Diego State (10-0) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: Wed. against San Diego Christian and Sat. against Utah in Los Angeles.
22. Washington (7-2) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: Tues. against Seattle and Sunday against Ball State in Hawaii.
23. Northern Iowa (10-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Colorado and winning at Grand Canyon. Northern Iowa's only loss this year was to West Virginia in Cancun by five points. Next: Sunday against Marshall.
24. Penn State (9-2) cracks my ballot here after beating Maryland and Alabama. Penn State also own a November win at Georgetown. The team's only losses were to Mississippi and at Ohio State. Next: Fri. against Central Connecticut.
25. For this last spot, I looked at Richmond, Duquesne, VCU and Iowa. I looked hard at West Virginia, Indiana and Texas Tech. But in the end, I decided to put Michigan State (7-3) back on my ballot here after a one-week absence. The Spartans have beaten Rutgers and Oakland since the home loss to Duke. Their other losses were to Kentucky and Virginia Tech. They have a road win in November over Seton Hall. Next: Wed. at Northwestern and Sat. against Eastern Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.