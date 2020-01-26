On this very sad, horrific night, it's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out Memphis after it lost to Tulsa and SMU.
I evicted Wisconsin after its loss at Purdue.
I booted Liberty after it lost to North Florida and Stetson.
Here is the ballot:
1. Baylor (17-1) stays here after beating Oklahoma and winning at Florida. Next: a Wed. game at Iowa State and a Sat. game against TCU.
2. Gonzaga (21-1) stays here after beating Pacific. Next: a Thursday game at Santa Clara and a Sat. game at San Francisco.
3. San Diego State (21-0) stays here after beating Wyoming and winning at UNLV. Next: Wed. at New Mexico and Sat. against Utah State.
4. Kansas (16-3) stays here after beating Kansas State and Tennessee. Next: Monday at Oklahoma State and a big game Sat. against Texas Tech.
5. Florida State (17-2) stays here after beating Notre Dame. Next: a good game Tuesday at UVa and a Sat. visit to Virginia Tech.
6. Louisville (17-3) stays here after beating Georgia Tech and Clemson. Next: Wed. at Boston College and a Sat. visit to N.C. State.
7. Villanova (16-3) stays here after beating Butler and winning at Providence. Next: Tuesday at St. John's and a big game Saturday against Creighton.
8. Seton Hall (15-4) moves up a spot after beating Providence. Next: Wed. against DePaul and Sat. against Xavier.
9. Dayton (18-2) moves up a spot after beating St. Bonaventure and winning at Richmond. Next: a good game Wed. at Duquesne and a Sat. game against Fordham.
10. Kentucky (15-4) moves up five spots after beating Georgia and winning in OT at Texas Tech. Two of Kentucky's last three games have been road wins at Arkansas and Texas Tech. Next: Wed. against Vanderbilt and a huge game Sat. at Auburn.
11. Duke (16-3) moves up a spot after beating Miami. Next: Tues. against Pitt and an intriguing game Sat. at Syracuse.
12. West Virginia (16-3) moves up two spots after squashing Texas and Missouri. Next: a big game Wed. at Texas Tech and a Sat. game with Kansas State.
13. Oregon (17-4) stays here after beating Southern Cal in double overtime and defeating UCLA. Next: Thursday at Cal and a good game Sat. at Stanford.
14. Butler (16-4) falls three spots after losing at Villanova and beating Marquette in OT. Next: Tues. at Georgetown and Sat. against Providence.
15. Michigan State (15-5) falls seven spots after losing at Indiana and winning at Minnesota. Next: Wed. against Northwestern and a good game Sat. at Wisconsin.
16. Iowa (14-5) stays here after beating Rutgers. Next: a good game Monday against Wisconsin, a huge game Thursday at Maryland and another huge game Sunday against Illinois. Tough week.
17. Illinois (15-5) moves up a spot after winning at Purdue and at Michigan. Next: Thursday against Minnesota and the huge game Sunday at Iowa.
18. LSU (15-4) moves up two spots after beating Florida and winning at Texas. LSU has won eight in a row; perhaps more voters will join me in ranking the Tigers this week. Next: Wed. against Alabama and Sat. against Mississippi.
19. Colorado (16-4) moves up two spots after beating Washington State and Washington. Next: Thursday at UCLA and a good game Sat. at Southern Cal.
20. Houston (16-4) moves up three spots after beating UConn and South Florida. Next: Wed. at East Carolina and Sat. at Cincinnati.
21. Maryland (16-4) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after winning at Northwestern and at Indiana. Next: the huge game Thursday against Iowa.
22. Rutgers (15-5) stays here after losing at Iowa and beating Nebraska. Next: a good game Tuesday against Purdue and a good game Sat. against Michigan at Madison Square Garden.
23. Penn State returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after winning at Michigan. Next: a good game Wed. against Indiana and a Sat. visit to Nebraska.
24. Arizona (13-6) falls seven spots after losing at Arizona State. Next: Thursday at Washington and Sat. at Washington State. Will Arizona finally win a true road game this season?
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Creighton, East Tenn. State and Wichita State. But in the end, I decided to put Auubrn (17-2) back on my ballot after a one-week absence. Auburn bounced back from its first two losses of the year by beating South Carolina and Iowa State. Next for Auburn: a Tuesday visit to Mississippi and a huge game Sat. against Kentucky.
