It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out Illinois after it lost to Michigan State and Rutgers.
I booted Butler after it lost at home to Georgetown. Butler has lost six of its last 10 games.
I evicted LSU after it lost at Alabama. LSU has lost three of its last four.
I kicked out Houston after it lost at SMU in OT.
Here is the ballot.
1. Baylor (23-1) stays here after winning at Texas and beating WVU. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma and a huge game Saturday against Kansas.
2. Gonzaga (27-1) stays here after winning at Pepperdine. Next: Thurs. against San Francisco and a big game Saturday at BYU.
3. San Diego State (26-0) stays here after beating New Mexico and winning at Boise State. Next: Sat. against UNLV.
4. Kansas (22-3) stays here after winning at WVU and beating Oklahoma. Next: Monday against Iowa State and the huge game Saturday at Baylor.
5. Dayton (23-2) moves up a spot after beating Rhode Island and winning at UMass. Next: Tues. at VCU and Sat. against Duquesne.
6. Duke (22-3) moves up a spot after beating Florida State and Notre Dame. Next: Wed. at N.C. State and Sat. against Virginia Tech.
7. Maryland (21-4) moves up three spots after beating Nebraska and winning at Michigan State. Next: Tues. against Northwestern and a big game Sunday at Ohio State.
8. Florida State (21-4) stays here after losing at Duke and beating Syracuse. Next: Tuesday against Pitt and Saturday at N.C. State.
9. Penn State (20-5) moves up four spots after winning at Purdue and beating Northwestern. Penn State has won eight in a row. Next: a big game Tuesday against Illinois and a Sunday game at Indiana.
10. Kentucky (20-5) moves up two spots after winning at Vanderbilt and beating Mississippi. Next: a huge game Tuesday at LSU and a Saturday game against Florida.
11. Creighton (20-6) moves up 14 spots after winning at Seton Hall and beating DePaul. Creighton has won seven of its last eight games, including wins at Villanova and at Seton Hall. Next: a huge game Tues. at Marquette and a huge game Sun. against Butler.
12. Seton Hall (18-7) falls three spots after losing to Creighton and losing at Providence. Next: a huge game Wed. against Butler and a Sunday game against St. John's.
13. Villanova (19-6) moves up a spot after beating Marquette and winning at Temple. Next: Wed. at DePaul and Sat. at Xavier.
14. Auburn (22-3) falls three spots after beating Alabama in OT and losing at Missouri. Next: Wed. at Georgia and Sat. against Tennessee.
15. Louisville (21-5) falls 10 spots after losing at Georgia Tech and falling at Clemson. Next: Wed. against Syracuse and Sat. against UNC.
16. Oregon (20-6) moves up six spots after beating Colorado and Utah. Next: Thursday at Arizona State and a big game Sat. at Arizona.
17. Colorado (20-6) falls one spot after losing at Oregon and winning at Oregon State. Next: Thursday against Southern Cal and Sat. against UCLA.
18. West Virginia (18-7) falls three spots after losing to Kansas and losing at Baylor. Next: Tues. against Oklahoma State and Sat. at TCU.
19. Ohio State (17-8) returns to my ballot here after a five-week absence after beating Rutgers and Purdue. Ohio State has won five of its last six, including a win at Michigan. OSU beat Cincinnati, Villanova, Penn State and Kentucky earlier this season. Next: a big game Thurs. at Iowa and a huge game Sunday against Maryland.
20. Marquette (17-7) stays here after losing at Villanova. Next: the huge game Tuesday against Creighton and a Sat. game at Providence.
21. Texas Tech (16-9) falls four spots after beating TCU and losing at Oklahoma State. Next: Wed. against Kansas State and Sat. at Iowa State.
22. Iowa (18-8) falls four spots after losing at Indiana and winning at Minnesota. Next: the big game Thursday against Ohio State.
23. Michigan (16-9) returns to my ballot here after a four-week absence after winning at Northwestern and beating Indiana. Michigan has won five of its last six games, including a win over Michigan State. Michigan beat Gonzaga earlier this season. Next: a good game Wed. at Rutgers and a good game Sat. at Purdue.
24. Arizona (18-7) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after winning at Cal and at Stanford. Next: Thursday against Oregon State and the big game Sat. against Oregon.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Butler or Houston on my ballot and dropping one of them to No. 25. I also looked hard at Michigan State, BYU, Cincinnati and ETSU. But in the end, I decided to put Stephen F. Austin back on my ballot here after a nine-week absence after the Lumberjacks improved to 22-3 overall and 13-1 in the Southland Conference with a win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Stephen F. Austin avenged its lone Southland loss of the season. The Lumberjacks have won nine in a row. Their only other losses were at Rutgers and at Alabama. And don't forget, they won at Duke earlier this season. Stephen F. Austin is having a great season and has a great road win on its record, so Stephen F. Austin deserves to go back on my ballot here. Next: Wed. against Central Arkansas and Sat. at Incarnate Word.
