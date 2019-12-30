It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I booted Liberty after it lost at LSU.
I kicked out Washington after it lost to Houston in Hawaii.
Here's the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (13-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Detroit Mercy, Thursday at Portland and Saturday against Pepperdine.
2. Duke (11-1) moves up two spots after beating Brown. Next: Tuesday against Boston College and Saturday at Miami.
3. Kansas (10-2) moves up two spots after winning at Stanford. Next: a huge game Saturday against West Virginia.
4. Oregon (11-2) moves up two spots after beating Alabama State. Next: a huge game Thursday at Colorado and a Sat. game at Utah.
5. West Virginia (11-1) moves up 12 spots after beating Ohio State in Cleveland. Next: the huge game Saturday at Kansas.
6. Ohio State (11-2) falls four spots after losing to WVU in Cleveland. Next: Friday against Wisconsin.
7. Memphis (11-1) stays here after beating New Orleans. Next: Monday against Tulane and Saturday against Georgia.
8. Baylor (9-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Jackson State and Saturday against Texas.
9. Villanova (9-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: a big game Monday against Xavier and a big game Saturday at Marquette.
10. Butler (12-1) stays here after beating Louisiana-Monroe. Next: a big game Tuesday at St. John's and a big game Saturday against Creighton.
11. Auburn (12-0) stays here after beating Lipscomb. Next: Sat. at Miss. State.
12. San Diego State (13-0) stays here after beating Cal Poly. Next: Wed. against Fresno State and a big game Sat. at Utah State.
13. Louisville drops 10 spots after losing in OT at Kentucky. I just do not think Louisville belongs in my top 10 right now. Next: a huge game Sat. against Florida State.
14. Michigan (10-3) drops a spot after beating UMass-Lowell. I hate to drop Michigan after a win, but I want to keep Louisville ahead of the Wolverines because of the Cardinals' win over Michigan earlier this month. Next: a huge game Sunday at Michigan State.
15. Florida State (11-2) stays here after beating North Alabama. Next: Tues. against Georgia Tech and the huge game Sat. at Louisville.
16. Kentucky (9-3) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Louisville in OT. Next: Sat. against Missouri.
17. Northern Iowa (11-1) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: Tues. at Illinois State and Sat. against Bradley.
18. Penn State (11-2) moves up a spot after beating Cornell. Next: a huge game Saturday with Iowa in Philadelphia.
19. Colorado (11-2) moves up a spot after beating Iona. Next: the huge game Thursday against Oregon and a Sat. game with Oregon State.
20. Dayton (10-2) moves up a spot after beating Grambling. Next: Monday against North Florida, Thurs. at La Salle and Sunday at St. Joe's.
21. Wichita State (11-1) moves up a spot after beating Abilene Christian. Next: Wed. against East Carolina and Sat. against Mississippi.
22. Michigan State (10-3) moves up a spot after beating Western Michigan. Next: Thurs. against Illinois and the huge game Sunday with Michigan.
23. DePaul (12-1) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: a big game Monday against Seton Hall and a Sat. game against Providence.
24. East Tenn. State (12-2) moves up a spot after beating Mars Hill. Next: an intriguing game Wed. against Wofford and a good game Saturday at Furman.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Texas Tech, St. John's and Arkansas. I also eyed Creighton, Maryland, UVa and Houston. But in the end, I decided to put Iowa (10-3) on my ballot here. Not specifically because of Sunday's win over Kennesaw State but because of its overall body of work that features a win over Texas Tech, plus wins over ACC (Syracuse), Big Ten (Minnesota), Big 12 (Iowa State) and American Athletic Conference (Cincinnati) teams. Iowa does have three losses, but all three of the teams it lost to are on my ballot (DePaul, San Diego State and Michigan) are on my ballot. Next for Iowa: the huge game Sat. with Penn State at the Palestra.
