Now that the big game is over, it's time to send a new Top 25 men’s basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
Thirteen teams on my ballot last week lost this past week, but I only evicted two of them.
I kicked out Houston after it lost at Cincinnati.
I booted Rutgers after it lost at Madison Square Garden to Michigan.
I did not need to evict Wichita State because I did not have the Shockers on my ballot last week.
Here is the ballot.
1. Baylor (19-1) stays here after winning at Iowa State and beating TCU. Next: Monday at Kansas State and Saturday against Oklahoma State.
2. Gonzaga (23-1) stays here after winning at Santa Clara and winning at San Francisco. Next: Thursday against Loyola Marymount and an intriguing game Saturday at Saint Mary’s.
3. San Diego State (23-0) stays here after winning at New Mexico and beating Utah State. Next: Saturday at Air Force.
4. Kansas (18-3) tays here after winning at Oklahoma State and beating Texas Tech. Next: Monday against Texas and Saturday at TCU.
5. Louisville (19-3) moves up a spot after winning at Boston College and winning at N.C. State. Next: Wed. against Wake Forest and Sat. against UVa.
6. Dayton (20-2) moves up three spots after winning at Duquesne and beating Fordham. Next: Saturday against St. Louis.
7. Duke (18-3) moves up four spots after beating Pitt and winning at Syracuse. Next: Tuesday at Boston College and Saturday at North Carolina.
8. Florida State (18-3) falls three spots after losing at UVa and winning at Virginia Tech. Next: Monday against North Carolina and Saturday against Miami.
9. Villanova (17-4) falls two spots after winning at St. John’s and losing to Creighton. Next: a huge game Wed. at Butler and another huge game Sat. against Seton Hall. Big week.
10. Seton Hall (16-5) falls two spots after beating DePaul and losing to Xavier. Next: Wed. at Georgetown and the huge game Sat. at Villanova.
11. Auburn (19-2) moves up 14 spots after winning at Ole Miss in double OT and beating Kentucky. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday at Arkansas and a huge game Saturday against LSU.
12. Kentucky (16-5) falls two spots after beating Vanderbilt and losing at Auburn. Next: Tues. against Miss. State and Sat. at Tennessee.
13. West Virginia (17-4) falls one spot after losing at Texas Tech and beating Kansas State. Next: Wed. against Iowa State and Sat. at Oklahoma.
14. Maryland (17-4) moves up seven spots after beating Iowa. Next: a big game Tues. against Rutgers and a huge game Fri. at Illinois.
15. LSU (17-4) moves up three spots after beating Alabama and Ole Miss. Next: Wed. at Vanderbilt and the huge game Sat. at Auburn.
16. Iowa (16-6) stays here after beating Wisconsin, losing at Maryland and beating Illinois. Next: an intriguing game Wed. at Purdue and a Sat. game agasint Nebraska.
17. Michigan State (16-6) falls two spots after beating Northwestern and losing at Wisconsin. Next: a huge game Tuesday against Penn State and a Sat. game at Michigan.
18. Illinois (16-6) falls one spot after beating Minnesota and losing at Iowa. Next: the huge game Friday agaisnt Maryland.
19. Oregon (18-5) falls six spots after winning at California and losing at Stanford. Next: Sat. at Oregon State.
20. Penn State (16-5) moves up three spots after beating Indiana and winning at Nebraska. Next: the huge game Tuesday at Michigan State and a Sat. game against Minnesota.
21. Butler (17-5) falls seven spots after winning at Georgetown and losing to Providence. Next: the huge game Wed. at Villanova and a Sunday game at Marquette.
22. Creighton (17-5) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after winning at Villanova. Next: Wed. at Providence and Sat. against St. John’s.
23. Arizona (15-6) moves up a spot after winning at Washington and at Washington State. Next: an intriguing game Thurs. against USC and a Sat. game against UCLA.
24. Colorado (17-5) falls five spots after losing at UCLA and winning at USC. Next: Thurs. against California and Sat. against Stanford.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Tulsa and Rhode Island. I also thought about dropping Rutgers to this spot and keeping Rutgers on my ballot. But in the end, I decided to return Texas Tech (13-8) to my ballot here after a nine-week absence after Texas Tech beat West Virginia and lost at Kansas. Texas Tech now has a marquee Big 12 win to go with its marquee nonleague win over Louisville. Next for Texas Tech: Tues. against Oklahoma and Sat. at Texas.
