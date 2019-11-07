Men’s basketball
Friday
Marist at VMI 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
Internet: ESPN3 (ESPN.com)
Notes: This is the home opener for VMI, which opened the season Tuesday with an 80-68 loss at East Carolina. VMI started Greg Parham (23 points), Jake Stephens (10 points), Garrett Gilkeson, Myles Lewis and freshman Kamdyn Curfman in that game. … This is the season opener for Marist, which went 12-19 overall and 7-11 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last year. Just three scholarship players who saw action last season are back for Marist. … The Red Foxes have not won a season opener in 12 years. … Marist has been picked eighth out of 11 teams in the MAAC preseason poll.
