Mac

Mac McClung is transferring to Big 12 member Texas Tech. He averaged 15.7 points for Georgetown last season.

 Associated Press | File January

Former Gate City High School basketball star Mac McClung tweeted Wednesday that he has decided to transfer to Texas Tech.

McClung, who played two seasons for Georgetown, had told ESPN on May 13 that he planned to enter the transfer portal.

He tweeted last week that his seven finalists were Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, Southern Cal, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

Texas Tech lost to Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament title game. The Red Raiders were 18-13 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play in the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-2 McClung averaged 15.7 points as a sophomore guard last season. A foot injury ended his season after 21 games.

—The Roanoke Times

Load comments