DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Made free throws by Trinity Baptiste and Taylor Geiman with under four seconds to play quelled the comeback attempt by the Bruins and the Hokies (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 60-58 win on Friday in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
It’s the third time under head coach Kenny Brooks that the Hokies have started the season with six consecutive wins.
Aisha Sheppard led all scorers with 18 points while Baptiste scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Dara Mabrey added 10 points for Tech.
Belmont (3-3) was led by Maura Muensterman with 16 points.
Next up is a 1:15 p.m. Saturday game with Georgia, which overwhelmed Butler with smothering defense on the way to a 69-36 win.
Southern Virginia 79, Redlands 72
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Katie Garrish knocked down 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Knights (5-1) topped the Bulldogs (3-2), out of Redlands, Ca., in the Pat Deacon Tournament.
Also in double-digit scoring for SVU were Savanna Christensen with 18 points, Sophie Wright with 11 points and Anna Singer with 10.
Alyssa Downs led all scorers with 25 points for Redlands.
In Saturday’s final, SVU will take on Maryville (5-1), which beat tournament host Transylvania 75-67.
