SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team sank a school-record 18 3-pointers Saturday and squashed Wichita State 84-63 on the final day of the Coqui Classic.
The Hokies (10-1) eclipsed the old program mark of 16, which was set last December against Longwood.
Aisha Sheppard had 18 points and six 3-pointers for Tech, which was 18 of 30 from 3-point range (60%).
Tech point guard Taja Cole had 15 points and 10 assists, while Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lydia Rivers had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman reserve Taylor Geiman tallied a career-high 11 points. Cole, Baptiste and Geiman each made three 3-pointers.
Redshirt freshman reserve Chloe Brooks, the middle daughter of Hokies coach Kenny Brooks, made her Tech debut. She played two minutes.
The Shockers (7-5) shot just 36.1% from the field and 23.1% (3 of 13) from 3-point range.
LOCAL WOMEN
No. 15 Miss. St. 72, Virginia 59
LAS VEGAS — The No. 15 Bulldogs (11-2) had four players score in double figures with Rickea Jackson leading the way with 17 points in taking the championship game of the Duel in the Desert.
Also with double digits were Jessika Carter with 13 points and Jordan Danberry and JaMya Mingo-Young with 10 points each.
Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with 21 points, Dominique Toussaint netted 11 points and Lisa Jablonowski added 10 for the Cavs (5-6).
UNLV downed South Florida 61-51 to take third place.
LATE FRIDAY
Alabama 85, Radford 51
TUSCALSOOSA, Ala. — Jasmine Walker scored 14 points to lead the Crimson Tide (9-3) to a win in its first-ever meeting with the Highlanders (2-7).
Alabama led just 31-30 at halftime.
Khiana Johnson had 14 points for Radford. She scored her 1,000th career point during the game.
Aiden Rainford tallied 11 points for the Highlanders, while Sydney Nunley added 10 points.
The Crimson Tide shot 59.3% from the field to Radford’s 38.5%.
