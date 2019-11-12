RADFORD — Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford rolled past Bridgewater 91-40 on Tuesday night.
Devin Hutchinson had 17 points for Radford (1-1). Travis Fields Jr. added 10 points. Devine Eke had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the home team.
Chandler Murray had 17 points for the Eagles.
Radford plays Georgia Southern on the road on Friday.
LOCAL MEN
Randolph 83, SVU 64
BUENA VISTA — The Wildcats put four players in double figures and built a big first-half lead that held in their win over the host Knights.
Brian Smith led Randolph (1-1) with 14 points, Evan Makle added 13, Justin Dula chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds and Zach Hinton talled 10.
Southern Virginia (0-3) was led by Trey Dill who recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamier Cross and Sam Armstrong each scored 10 points apiece in the defeat.
LOCAL WOMEN
Virginia 72, Cal State Northridge 42
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Dominique Toussaint added 12 points as the Cavaliers broke open a close game with a 21-0 second-half run to pull away from the Matadors.
Amadine Toi netted 13 points and Carole Miller added 10 for Virginia (2-1).
De’Jionae Calloway was the only player in double figures for Cal-State Northridge (0-3) with 10 points.
Radford 60, South Carolina State 45
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Amele Ngwafang scored 15 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and Khiana Johnson added 15 points as the Highlanders used a big third quarter to down the Lady Bulldogs.
Sydney Nunley recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Radford (1-1).
Jaya Hicks led South Carolina State (1-2) with 15 points and Heniaya Moten added 10 in the loss.
Southern Virginia 96, Bridgewater 82
BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen poured in 27 points and Courtney McKrola came off the bench to score 18 as the Knights used a big first quarter to open the 2019-20 campaign with a win over the Eagles.
Katie Garrish and Sophie Wright each added 14 points for Southern Virginia (1-0).
Ahlia Moone came off the bench as well to lead Bridgewater (0-1) with a game-high 29 points, while Jasmyn Pierce tallied 14 points and Madison Baum scored 13.
