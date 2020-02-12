Radford has suspended men’s basketball coach Mike Jones for Thursday’s home game against Presbyterian.
Assistant coach Ron Jirsa will coach the team in Jones’ absence.
The self-imposed suspension by the school stems from an incident just minutes into Radford’s 81-77 win over Winthrop on Monday.
Jones and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey had a shouting match at midcourt and had to be separated by their assistant coaches while officials reviewed a play. The ESPN Plus cameras missed what sparked the shouting match.
Both coaches were called for technical fouls.
The officials also handed out technicals to Radford guard Travis Fields and Winthrop forward D.J. Burns a few minutes later. A Radford spokesperson confirmed that no players will be disciplined.
“Coach Jones’ one-game suspension is the result of on-court conduct that occurred during Monday night’s game against Winthrop,” Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said in a news release. “The action does not reflect the level of compassion and professionalism demonstrated by Coach Jones on a daily basis.”
Jones earned his 150th win with Radford earlier this season.
“I apologize for my poor judgement,” Jones said in the release. “First to our coaches, players and administration, the responsibility is all mine and I fully accept the consequence that comes because of my actions. I also apologize to Coach Kelsey, his staff and players. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and in that situation, I made a poor choice. We had an outstanding officiating crew working the game and I should have allowed them to handle things.”
NOTE
Time changed for Tech-Duke game
The ACC announced Wednesday that the time of the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team’s Feb. 22 game at Duke is changing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate ESPN2.
MEN
Chattanooga 86, VMI 67
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ramon Vila had 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting as Chattanooga beat VMI on Wednesday night.
Matt Ryan had 17 points for Chattanooga (16-10, 7-6 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stefan Kenic had 10 points.
Kamdyn Curfman led the Keydets (7-19, 2-11) with 13 points.
Ferrum 98, E&H 74
FERRUM — The Panthers (12-10, 7-6 ODAC) had six players score in double figures with Kajuan Madden-McAfee leading the way with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Ferrum put 59 points on the board in the second half to pick up the conference win.
Also scoring in double-digits for the Panthers were Rashad Reed (16), Carrington Young (13), Kalip Jones (12), Nick Helton (11) and Marcus Plair (10).
The Wasps (5-18, 2-12) were led by Colin Molden with a game-high 23 points, Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) with 15 points and Micah Banks with 11.
WOMEN
E&H 75, Roanoke 52
EMORY — Kara Stafford scored a game-high 18 points, Peyton Williams netted 13 and Sydney McKinney added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Wasps (18-4, 12-3 ODAC) topped the Maroons.
Ayanna Scarborough led Roanoke (15-8, 10-6) with 14 points .
Ferrum 78, Hollins 67
Aisha Martin knocked down 18 points, Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) netted 14, Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) and Arin Bunker chipped in 13 points each, with Bunker grabbing 10 rebounds, and Cameron Hawkins added 11 as the Panthers (4-18, 4-11 ODAC) downed Hollins in a conference matchup.
Kayla Surles led Hollins (11-11, 5-10) with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.