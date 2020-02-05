LEXINGTON — VMI’s late comeback from a late deficit fell short on Wednesday as the Keydets lost 79-73 to Wofford.
The Terriers had a 13-point lead that the Keydets whittled to five points with less than 30 second left. But Wofford (16-8, 8-3 So Con) made free throws when it counted.
VMI (6-18, 1-10) was led by senior guard Garrett Gilkeson, who scored a game-high 28 points, including an 11-point flurry in the game’s final two minutes.
MEN
W&L 77, Shenandoah 72
WINCHESTER – Richie Manigault drilled six 3-pointers en route to 20 points, leading the Washington and Lee men’s basketball team to a victory over pesky Shenandoah on Wednesday.
W&L (17-4, 9-3), which won its seventh straight game, trailed by three early in the second half before going on an 11-0 run.
Zach Garrett led the Hornets (6-15, 3-9) with 14 points.
Emory & Henry 78, Roanoke 77
MEADOWVIEW – Dylan Catron hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left, and the Wasps held on for a victory over the Maroons.
Colin Molden scored 19 points to lead Emory & Henry (5-16, 2-10). Kasey Draper led Roanoke with 19 points and nine rebounds, .
Ferrum 60, Guilford 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. – James Smith Jr. put the Panthers ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 8:07 remaining, and Ferrum held on for a road victory.
Rashad Reed scored 15 points for Ferrum (10-10, 5-6 ODAC). Kyler Gregory paced the Quakers (14-7, 6-6) with 13 points .
Mary Washington 80, Southern Virginia 73
BUENA VISTA – Da’Shawn Cook and Greg Rowson scored 18 points apiece as the Eagles (13-9, 3-4) built a 20-point halftime lead and defeated the host Knights.
Trey Dill paced Southern Virginia (1-21, 0-7) with 18 points.
WOMEN
W&L 101, Hollins 51
LEXINGTON – Andy Smith scored 18 points as the Generals (16-6, 12-2) blasted Hollins for their 10th consecutive victory.
Kayla Surles led Hollins (10-10, 5-9) with 15 points.
Roanoke 88, Lynchburg 73
Renee Alquiza and Ayanna Scarborough scored 17 points apiece to lead the Maroons past the Hornets at the Cregger Center.
Sayre Brandstatter contributed 15 points off the bench for Roanoke (14-7, 8-5 ODAC). Abby Oguich and Jayda Chambers led Lynchburg (9-11, 6-7) with 15 points apiece.
Emory & Henry 73, Ferrum 56
FERRUM – Peyton Williams supplied 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to power the visiting Wasps (17-3, 11-3) over the Panthers (3-17, 3-10).
Kara Stafford and Sydney McKinney scored 16 points apiece for Emory & Henry. Jessy Nichols tallied 14 points for Ferrum.
Mary Washington 49, Southern Virginia 46
FREDERICKSBURG – Maddie Shifflett and Tory Martin scored 12 points each as the Eagles (15-7, 4-3 CAC) held off an SVU comeback bid to gain a conference win.
The Knights (15-6, 3-4) were led by Savanna Christensen with 14 points .
NOTE
ESPNU to air Radford home game on Feb. 20
ESPNU announced Wednesday it will televise the Radford men’s basketball team’s Feb. 20 home game against UNC Asheville. Because of the decision, the game will be pushed back to 9 p.m.
It will be the fifth of ESPNU’s six Big South “wild card” telecasts this season.
This is the seventh year of ESPNU’s Big South “wild card” telecasts. This is the eighth time in that span that ESPNU has picked a Radford game, and the fifth time it has picked a Radford home game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.