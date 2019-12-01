CHARLOTTESVILLE —Michaela Onyenwere scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Lauryn Miller added 14 points and 10 boards for 11th-ranked UCLA women's basketball tournament, which took down host Virginia 73-62 in the Cavalier Classic on Sunday.
Charisma Osborne also scored 12 points for the Bruins (7-0), who out-rebounded UVa (3-4) by a 42-32 margin and forced 21 Cavaliers turnovers.
The Cavs were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Dominique Toussaint with 16 points.
No. 25 Guilford 62, Hollins 55
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kristen Roberts scored 22 points as the 25th-ranked Quakers held off a late Hollins rally to record the victory in the ODAC season opener.
Miracle Walters added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Guilford (5-0, 1-0).
Yasmine Tyler led Hollins (2-3, 0-1) with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Kayla Surles had 12 points.
Shenandoah 69, Ferrum 49
FERRUM — Jordan Sondrol scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who held the Panthers to two first-quarter points in their road victory.
Olivia Weinel added 16 points and Ragan Johnson chipped in 10 for Shenandoah (3-2, 1-0), which outrebounded Ferrum (0-6, 0-1) 38-29 and forced 25 turnovers.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) led the Panthers with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, in the loss.
Emory & Henry 84, Washington and Lee 80, OT
LEXINGTON — Kylea Cooper’s 3-pointer with 1:10 left in overtime gave the Wasps the lead for good as they downed the host Generals to open ODAC play.
Peyton Williams led Emory & Henry (6-1, 1-0) with 24 points, while Cooper added 14.
W&L (3-3, 0-1) was paced by Andy Smithey with 20 points, Erin Hughes with 16 and Taylor Casey with 15 points. Jordan Diehl also chimed in with six points and 18 rebounds for the Generals.
MEN
Averett 60, Roanoke 55
DANVILLE — Isaiah Jones scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Cougars rallied in the second half to take down the Maroons in nonconference action.
Timothy Henry led Averett (5-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Tripp Greene led Roanoke (4-3) with 17 points, while Caleb Jordan and Efosa Edosomwan each added 10 points.
Washington and Lee 81, Hampden-Sydney 60
LEXINGTON — Richie Manigault scored 22 points, and Curtis Mitchell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals as they opened ODAC play with a win over the visiting Tigers.
Washington and Lee (5-2, 1-0) shot only 38 % from the field but enjoyed a 56-38 advantage on the boards and blocked 11 shots.
Hampden-Sydney (1-5, 0-1) placed four players in double figures — Jack Wyatt with 16, Kevin Quinn with 15, and Jake Hahn and Ryan Clements with 12 points apiece.
Virginia Wesleyan 60, Ferrum 56
VIRGINIA BEACH — Tyree Golston scored 17 points and Jordan White added 13 for the Marlins, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to defeat the Panthers in the ODAC season opener for both teams.
Tim Fisher and Corey Pelham each added 12 points for Virginia Wesleyan (5-1, 1-0).
Ferrum (2-4, 0-1) was paced by 18 points from Kajuan Madden-McAfee and 13 points from Marcus Plair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.