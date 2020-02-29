SALEM — Heartbreaking or heart-stopping, it depends on your rooting interest.
Roanoke College coach Clay Nunley said it will take a while to get over the one-point loss to Randolph-Macon in the semifinals of the ODAC men’s basketball tournament.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets ended the game on a 13-2 run to steal the 60-59 win.
Roanoke’s Caleb Jordan had a short jumper at the buzzer that bounced twice on the rim and fell out.
For Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel, it was a heart-stopping moment as the ball bounced around the rim.
“The difference is so thin. The ball bounces different, you could easily be talking to a different coach and we have a dejected locker room,” Merkel said. “This game can be cruel.”
Nunley agrees.
Knowing his Maroons had a 10-point lead was tough. Learning that lead was held inside the last five minutes was worse.
“That rips my heart out,” Nunley said.
Roanoke College was ahead 51-47, then went on a six-point run when Jordan made a free throw, followed it with a runner in the lane then tossed out to Tripp Greene for a 3-pointer and a 57-47 lead. Green finished with 19 points.
“They outplayed us for 35 minutes,” Merkel said of the Maroons. “A lot of our guys believed we were in it because they were the ones talking. We had some great senior leadership and guys were talking about this is ‘winning time.’ Sometimes the ball bounces your way, too.”
Those bounces were on the outside of the rim as the Maroons (17-10) missed three field goals and a free throw in the final minutes, making just one layup in that span.
“We ramped up the pressure,” Merkel said. “That’s worked for us, but this is a team that doesn’t turn the ball over much.”
Nunley said the Maroons did not handle the pressure at either end of the court.
“In the last six to seven minutes we weren’t able to complete plays — not necessarily to score, but to complete the play on offense or defense,” Nunley said.
The Yellow Jackets scored four points off turnovers in the final minutes. Buzz Anthony stole the ball from Jordan and raced for a score to cut the Maroons lead to 57-56. Anthony scored 17 points.
Jordan found Ethan Rohan under the hoop for a reverse layup to put Roanoke up 59-56 with 1:44 to go, but Anthony drove the length of the floor to pull within one point again.
After the teams traded misses, the ball was awarded to Roanoke after Anthony missed a jumper and the ball caromed off two players. The Jackets ran a half-court trap that caught Kasey Draper near midcourt. Randolph-Macon’s Korey Turner batted the ball away and chased it into the Jackets end of the court, gathering it for a driving layup to take the lead with 18 seconds to go.
The Maroons had just one shot in the last possession, waiting until the last second to put up the field-goal attempt. Draper scored 10 points for Roanoke. Rohan had 16 rebounds.
Randolph-Macon (25-2) will play Virginia Wesleyan at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, in a matchup of the tournament’s top two seeds.
Maroons fall in women’s bracket
The Roanoke College women’s basketball team dropped a 66-61 decision to Guilford in an ODAC tournament semifinal game that featured two teams that upset higher seeds on Friday.
The Maroons, seeded sixth, led 61-60 with 49 seconds to play after Renee Alquiza made a pair of free throws.
Guilford, a seven seed, scored the last six points. Miracle Walters scored an old-fashioned three-point play with a layup and foul. Roanoke missed a pair of jumpers, then had to foul Calyn Davis, who made her free throws to widen the margin.
“Nothing can ever really prepare you for the abruptness of the end of a basketball season,” said Maroons coach Carla Flaherty. “Today we came up short, but I am proud of this group and know our future is bright.”
Kristina Harrell led the Maroons with 15 points. Morgan Micallef had 11 and Alquiza scored 10.
The Quakers were led by Lindsay Gauldin with 19 points. Walters had 16 and Davis scored 13.
ODAC MEN
Va. Wesleyan 70, Lynchburg 67
SALEM — Corey Pelham drained five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points as the second-seeded Marlins held off the Hornets to advance to the ODAC tournament championship game.
Tim Fisher added 13 points and Daniel Spencer scored 12 for Virginia Wesleyan (23-4), who will face top-seeded Randolph-Macon in the championship game.
Sixth-seeded Lynchburg (15-12) was led by Chance Greene with 18 points, T.C. Thacker with 15 and Reggie Davis with 12.
Pelham scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half, though Virginia Wesleyan trailed 37-35 at the break.
Lynchburg shot 48.6% in the first half and outrebounded Virginia Wesleyan 40-32 overall.
The Marlins went 18 of 27 at the free-throw line overall, while Lynchburg went 5 for 11.
ODAC WOMEN
Randolph-Macon 72, Emory & Henry 68
The No. 4 seeded Yellow Jackets (17-9) took a 14-point lead to the half and held off the top-seeded Wasps’ late rally to advance to the ODAC tournament title game.
Michal Ross poured in 27 points and Kelly Williams added 24 points and 14 rebounds for Macon.
Sydney McKinney led Emory & Henry (22-5) with a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds. Kara Stafford and Peyton Williams each added 10 points for E&H.
Randolph-Macon will take on No. 7 seed Guilford, a 66-61 winner over Roanoke, on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center in the tournament final.
socon MEN
Samford 84, VMI 78
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Robert Allen had 23 points as the Bulldogs (10-22, 4-14 Southern Conference) ended their seven-game home losing streak, defeating the Keydets in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
Josh Sharkey added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Samford. Deandre Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds and J.P. Robinson added 11 points.
Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (8-23, 3-15). Greg Parham added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jake Stephens had 12 points, six assists and four blocks.
Garrett Gilkeson, who was second on the Keydets in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, was held to five points. He shot 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Samford defeated VMI 78-75 on Jan. 4.
big south WOMEN
Radford 56, Winthrop 50
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sydney Nunley scored a game-high 17 points, Khiana Johnson added 13 points and Amele Ngwafang pulled down 12 rebounds as the Highlanders (15-12, 13-5 Big South) overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to pick up a conference road win.
Destinee Jamison-Whitfield led the Eagles (11-16, 8-10) with 13 points.
