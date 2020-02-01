LEXINGTON — Erin Hughes scored 19 points and Jordan Diehl pulled down 10 rebounds as Washington and Lee topped Guilford 66-54 in ODAC women’s basketball action on Saturday for a record ninth straight win.
The Generals (14-6, 11-2 ODAC) took advantage of 18 points off of turnovers and 11 second-chance points to open up the game.
Julie Carini scored 12 points and Miracle Walters and Kristen Roberts added 10 points apiece for Guilford (10-8, 6-7).
WOMEN
Radford 65, Presbyterian 39
CLINTON, S.C. — Sydney Nunley scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Highlanders (9-11, 7-4 Big South) outscored the Blue Hose 44-23 in the second half and earned coach Mike McGuire his 125th win in seven seasons at the helm.
Radford also got 13 points from Khiana Johnson, 11 points from Amele Ngwafang and 10 points from Tina Lindenfeld.
Presbyterian was led by Trinity Johnson with 15 points.
The Highlanders notched 32 points in the paint and 25 off turnovers. The bench provided a great boost for the starters at 16 points.
Hollins 62, Virginia Wesleyan 50
Kayla Surles scored 18 points, Lenah Clements and Yasmine Tyler chipped in 11 points apiece and Keyazia Taylor pulled down 12 rebounds as Hollins (10-9, 5-8 ODAC) downed the Marlins to clinch its first 10-win season since 2012.
Hollins led by one point after three quarters but pulled away with a 17-6 fourth period.
Virginia Wesleyan (5-15, 2-10) was led by Isis Moore with 13 points.
Eastern Mennonite 79, Roanoke 67
HARRISONBURG — Chloe Roach and Emily McCombs scored 21 points each as the Royals (3-15, 2-10 ODAC) took an early 19-9 first quarter lead.
Roanoke (13-7, 8-5) was led by Ayanna Scarborough with 18 points, Kristina Harrel with 15 points and Renee Alquiza with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Shenandoah 64, Ferrum 45
WINCHESTER — Ragan Johnson scored 15 points and Jordan Sondrol added 14 as the Hornets (12-7, 8-4 ODAC), the defending conference champions, rode a 17-point halftime advantage to victory.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) led the Panthers (3-16, 3-9) with 14 points.
Southern Virginia 68, York (Pa.) 61
YORK, Pa. — Katie Garrish scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Knights (15-5, 3-3 CAC), being tied through three quarters, pulled away in the final period.
Also for SVU, Savanna Christensen netted 15 points and Anna Singer added 13.
The Spartans (13-8, 4-2) were led by Kayla Ferris with 17 points.
MEN
Wash. and Lee 90, Guilford 61
LEXINGTON — After tying the school record of made 3-pointers in a game on Wednesday, the Generals (16-4, 8-3 ODAC) did one better, knocking down 19 treys against the Quakers.
William Brueggeman scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Kevin Dennin added 19 points also sinking five treys.
Jorden Davis paced Guilford (14-6, 6-5) with 16.
Ferrum 73, Bridgewater 65
FERRUM — Rashad Reed knocked down 31 points, James Smith, Jr. chipped in 25 points and Carrington Young grabbed career-high 15 rebounds for the Panthers (9-10, 4-6 ODAC).
It was the second 31-point game this season for Reed.
Chandler Murray led Bridgewater (6-14, 2-9) with 24 points.
York (Pa.) 62, Southern Virginia 57
YORK, Pa. — Jared Wagner netted 18 points, Colin Rimel chipped in 13 points and Darin Gordon added 11 as the second-place Spartans (16-5, 5-1 CAC)went on a 9-0 run in the final 2 minutes of the first half to take a seven-point lead and came away with the conference win.
Southern Virginia (1-20, 0-6) was led by Trey Dill ,who recorded a double-double, with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Quincy Jones with 10 points and five steals.
