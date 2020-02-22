LEXINGTON — Isaiah Miller scored 23 points, Kyrin Galloway had a double-double and UNC Greensboro beat VMI 71-68 on Saturday. Angelo
Allegri scored 11 off the bench.
Travis Evee topped VMI (8-20, 3-12) with 16 points .
Roanoke 75, Randolph 67
ROANOKE — Caleb Jordan knocked down a game-high 25 points, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field, Kasey Draper (Northside) added 14 and Ethan Rohan grabbed 11 rebounds as the Maroons (16-9, 10-6 ODAC) finished their regular season topping the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13).
Roanoke will be the No. 5 seed in the ODAC tournament and will take on No. 4 Guilford Friday at the Salem Civic Center in a quarterfinal matchup.
W&L 96, Ferrum 85
FERRUM — William Brueggeman sank five 3-pointers, giving him 66 treys on the year setting a new program record, on his way to scoring a game-high 30 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Generals (20-5, 12-4 ODAC) won their regular season finale and halted the Panthers’ six-game winning streak. Also for W&L, Kevin Dennin scored 18 points, Sam Wise 11 and Robert DiSibio 10.
Ferrum (14-11, 9-7)was led by Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 19 points, Rashad Reed with 18, James Smith Jr. with 17 and Kalip Jones with 11.
The Generals are the No. 3 seed in the ODAC tournament and will face No. 6 Lynchburg on Friday at the Salem Civic Center in a quarterfinal round.
Ferrum, the No. 7 seed, will host No. 10 Emory & Henry Tuesday.
Mary Washington 107, Southern Virginia 68
FREDERICKSBURG — Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) netted 26 points and George Howe added 10 as the No. 6 seed Knights (1-25) fell to the No. 3 seed Eagles in the first round of the CAC tournament.
Da’Shawn Cook scored a game-high 30 points, making 10 of Mary Washington’s 23 3-pointers.
Women’s hoops
Salisbury 63, Southern Virginia 43
SALISBURY, Md. — Katie Garrish scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the fifth -seeded Knights (16-9) fell to the fourth -seeded Seagulls in the first round of the CAC tournament.
High Point 64, Radford 63
RADFORD — A layup by Camryn Brown with 48 seconds remaining and a Brown -made free throw with 17 seconds on the clock provided the winning margin for the Panthers (12-13, 10-6 Big South). The Highlanders (13-12, 11-5) had the opportunity to force overtime with three seconds left, but Amele Ngwafang was able to convert only one of two free throws.
Khiana Johnson led Radford with 16 points, Bryonna McClean and Ngwafang had 14 points each and Aiden Rainford added 10 points. Ngwafang grabbed 12 rebounds to notch her fifth career double-double.
Shenandoah 63, Hollins 48
Kayla Surles scored a game-high 18 points and Yasmine Tyler added 10 as Hollins (11-14, 5-13 ODAC) fell to the Hornets (16-9, 12-6).
Hollins will be the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 seed Lynchburg for a first round game in the ODAC tournament.
Shenandoah is seeded No. 5 and will take on No. 4 seed Randolph-Macon on Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
Virginia Wesleyan 58, Ferrum 49
VIRGINIA BEACH — Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) and Cameron Hawkins scored 10 points each as the Panthers (4-21, 4-14 ODAC) dropped their regular season finale to the Marlins (6-19, 4-14).
Virginia Wesleyan, the No. 10 seed in the ODAC tournament, will travel to No. 7 Guilford for a first round game on Monday. Ferrum did not make the tournament.
Roanoke 66, Eastern Mennonite 55
Whitney Hopson netted 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kristina Harrell chipped in 11 points and Morgan Micallef and Ayanna Scarborough added 10 points each as the Maroons (17-8, 12-6 ODAC) finished out their regular season with a win over the Royals (4-20, 3-15). Roanoke secured the No. 6 seed in the ODAC tournament and will face No. 3 Bridgewater Thursday at the Salem Civic Center. Eastern Mennonite did not qualify for tournament play.
