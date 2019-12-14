AKRON, Ohio — Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-49 win over Radford on Saturday, the Dukes’ ninth straight victory to open the season.
Tavian Dunn-Martin had 12 points for Duquesne (9-0). Michael Hughes added 11 points and three blocks. Sincere Carry had six assists for Duquesne.
Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).
Carlik Jones, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Duquesne takes on Austin Peay next Saturday. Radford plays Mississippi St. on the road on Wednesday.
LOCAL MEN
Hampden-Sydney 81, Southern Virginia 67
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Jack Wyatt and Jake Hahn scored 23 points each to lead the Tigers (4-5) to a nonconference win.
Ryan Clements netted 13 points and Chaise Johnson added 10 for Hampden-Sydney.
The Knights (1-11) were paced by Jamier Cross with 15 points and Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) and Calvin Seamons with 11 points apiece.
LOCAL woMEN
W&L 65, Mary Washington 59, OT
FREDERICKSBURG — Erin Addison hit a 3-pointer followed by two free throws to put the Generals (4-4) on top with 36 seconds remaining in overtime, and W&L made their free throws down the stretch to come away with a nonconference road win.
Taylor Casey scored two of her team-high 21 points on a jumper with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period.
Andy Smithey added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals.
Maddie Shifflett scored 21 points and Molly Sharman added 13 for the Eagles (7-2).
The win represents head coach Christine Clancy’s 100th while at the helm of W&L.
