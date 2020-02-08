CHARLESTON, S.C. — Greg Parham scored a career-high 36 points as VMI defeated The Citadel 75-64 on Saturday.
Parham, averaging 8.7 points per game coming in, hit 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-pointers. He also had five assists and three steals.
“[I’m] super proud of Greg Parham, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking.”
Although there were 11 lead changes in the game, VMI controlled the final 13-plus minutes. After Fletcher Abee hit a 3-pointer to draw The Citadel within 55-48 with 13:40 to go, VMI soon built its largest lead — 65-49 — and The Citadel did not make another field goal until 4:56 remained.
Garrett Gilkeson had 11 points and six rebounds for VMI (7-18, 2-10 SoCON), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Myles Lewis added six rebounds.
Tyson Batiste had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-17, 0-12), who have lost 12 consecutive games.
MEN
Radford 81, High Point 70
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Josiah Jeffers hit a 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining, blunting a High Point rally as Radford won its fourth straight.
Jeffers finished with a career-high 12 points, making 4-of-7 from distance. Carlik Jones led the Highlanders with 20 points and five assists, Donald Hicks added 12 with eight rebounds and Devine Eke scored 10 with three steals.
Radford (14-9, 9-2 Big South) held a 20-point lead at halftime and the Highlanders were still leading 75-55 with 4:37 to play only to see that whittled to 76-68 with 1:11 left.
The Panthers (7-17, 4-7) made two 3-pointers and were 7 of 10 at the line in their 13-1 rally. Jamal Wright and Denny Slay II each scored 17 to lead High Point, which saw a two-game win streak end.
Roanoke 84, Hampden-Sydney 76
FARMVILLE — Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 24 points and Efosa Edosomwan came off the bench to add 18 as the Maroons gutted out an ODAC win over the host Tigers.
Caleb Jordan scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, and Ethan Rohan pulled down 11 rebounds for Roanoke (13-8, 7-5), which shot nearly 55 percent from the field and out-scored the Tigers’ bench 30-9.
Hampden-Sydney (13-8, 8-4) was led by Jake Hahn with 24 points and seven rebounds, and 21 points from Ryan Clements.
Ferrum 85, Shenandoah 79
FERRUM — Rashad Reed led all scorers with 30 points as the Panthers held off the Hornets.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee scored 11 points and Nick Helton came off the bench to add 10 for Ferrum (11-10, 6-6 ODAC).
Jalen Hill came off the bench to lead Shenandoah (6-16, 3-10) with 18 points.
Salisbury 86, Southern Virginia 58
SALISBURY, Md. — Gary Briddell scored 24 points to lead four Seagulls in double figures as they ran past the Knights.
Mike Ward came off the bench to score 13 points, while Lucas Martin and Johnny Fierstein each added 11 for Salisbury (10-13, 4-4).
Trey Dill scored 11 poiunts for SVU (1-22, 0-8).
Women
Hollins 82, Trinity (D.C.) 13
Cecelia Riddle led all scorers with 16 points as Hollins (11-10) routed Trinity on senior night.
Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) netted 15 points and Kayla Surles chipped in 11 for Hollins.
The win gives Hollins the second-most wins in a season in school history.
Mazia Donald led Trinity (0-13) with 11 points.
Radford 64, Charleston So. 40
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Makaila Wilson hit five 3-pointers in scoring 15 points, and the Highlanders (11-11, 9-4 Big South) took a 19-point lead to the half en route to a road win.
Sydney Nunley added 14 points and Amele Ngwafang grabbed 10 rebounds for Radford.
The Bucs (3-19, 1-12) were led by Tierre Steede with 10 points.
Randolph-Macon 71, Wash. and Lee 56
ASHLAND — The Yellow Jackets (11-9, 9-5 ODAC), trailing by nine points at the half, went on a 20-1 run midway through the third period into the start of the fourth, outscoring the Generals 45-21 in the second half.
It snapped W&L’s 10-game winning streak.
Kelly Williams knocked down 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Becca Arrington added 16 points for Macon which scored 29 points off of 23 W&L turnovers.
The Generals (15-7, 12-3) were led by Erin Hughes with 20 points, Andy Smithey with 12 points and Jordan Diehl with 10 rebounds.
Roanoke 74, Virginia Wesleyan 37
Ayanna Scarborough scored 16 points and Whitney Hopson added 13 as the Maroons (15-7, 10-5 ODAC) topped the Marlins.
Roanoke’s defense held Wesleyan to 19.4% shooting from the floor, forced 20 turnovers which produced 24 points and, as a team, held a 52-38 advantage in rebounds.
Mak McSweeney led Virginia Wesleyan (5-17, 3-12) with 12 points.
Salisbury 53, Southern Virginia 45
SALISBURY, Md. — Kaylee Otlowski, Jada Welbon and Lauren Fortescue scored 12 points each as the host Sea Gulls (10-13, 3-5 CAC) pulled away in the final period, outscoring the Knights 18-10.
Katie Garrish scored 18 points and controlled the boards, pulling down 21 rebounds, and Savanna Christensen chipped in 10 points for Southern Virginia (15-7, 3-5).
Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 65
FERRUM — Erika Nettles posted a double-double off the bench with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles (13-8, 12-2 ODAC) outscored the Panthers 26-10 in the final period to come away with a road win.
Bridgewater, with its 10th straight win, holds first place in the conference by a game over Washington and Lee.
The Panthers (3-17, 3-10) had four players score in double figures, with Aisha Martin leading the way with 17 points.
Arin Bunker scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) netted 11 points, Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) added 11 points and Cameron Hawkins posted 10 boards for Ferrum.
