CLINTON, S.C. — Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford won its seventh straight game, beating Presbyterian 75-64 on Saturday in a battle of two of the three teams with perfect Big South Conference records.
Donald Hicks hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, matching his career high, and grabbed seven rebounds for the Highlanders(10-7, 5-0). Travis Fields Jr. added 11 points.
Cory Hightower scored 13 points for the Blue Hose (7-11, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. Ben Drake added 11 points and Michael Isler 10 points.
Presbyterian, trailing 35-29 at the half, opened the second half with a 9-2 run to grab the lead. Hicks answered with a 3-pointer, and then Jones had a three-point play and the Highlanders went up for good.
Radford made 8 of 9 shots inside the final eight minutes to take a 73-59 lead. The Highlanders ended up shooting 54%.
Radford faces Winthrop, also 5-0 in league, at home on Monday.
MEN
VMI 88, The Citadel 79
LEXINGTON — Jake Stephens had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five VMI players in double figures as the Keydets broke their seven-game losing streak, topping The Citadel.
Garrett Gilkeson added 16 points for the Keydets. Myles Lewis chipped in 12, Sean Conway scored 12 and Greg Parham had 10. Gilkeson also had eight rebounds.
Kaiden Rice had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-11, 0-6 Southern Conference), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eddie Davis III added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kaelon Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
VMI (6-14, 1-6) faces Wofford on the road Wednesday. The Citadel travels to Chattanooga on Wednesday.
No. 23 Va. Wesleyan 67, Roanoke 62
Tim Fisher led all scorers with 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the 23rd ranked Marlins (14-2, 6-1 ODAC) picked up a conference road win and halted the Maroons’ seven-game win streak.
Daniel Spencer chipped in 15 points and Percy Burt and Corey Pelham added 14 points each for Virginia Wesleyan.
Roanoke (11-5, 5-2) also had four players to score in double digits with Tripp Greene leading the way with 16 points . Caleb Johnson dropped in 13 points, Efosa Edosomwan netted 12 points and Kojack Thompson added 10.
Ethan Rohan pulled down 14 boards for the Maroons, who were outrebounded 43-34 for the game.
Wash. and Lee 87, Shenandoah 77
LEXINGTON — First-year guard Richie Manigault tied a career-best with 22 points, William Brueggeman poured in 20 points, Curtis Mitchell netted 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Kevin Dennin added 10 points to lead the Generals (12-4, 4-3 ODAC) to their seventh win in their last eight games.
W&L hit 13 treys for the game, with Manigault leading the way going 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.
Zach Garrett scored 18 points, Alan Dabney 14 points and Jalen Hill 13 to lead the Hornets (5-11, 2-5).
Ferrum 75, Eastern Mennonite 60
FERRUM — Rashad Reed scored a career-high 31 points and James Smith Jr. added 16 points while Marcus Plair pulled down 11 rebounds as the Panthers (8-8, 3-4 ODAC) outscored the Royals 41-25 in the second half to gain the conference win.
Eastern Mennonite was led by DJ Hill with 19 points and Tim Jones with 14.
York (Pa.) 75, Southern Virginia 68
BUENA VISTA — Joe Polczynski knocked down 18 points, Jared Wagner scored 13 points and David Giuliani and Zach Novick added 12 points each to lead the Spartans (12-5, 2-1 CAC) to a conference road win.
York buried 12 treys for the game.
Jamier Cross led all scorers with 21 points and Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) chipped in 17 for the Knights (1-17, 0-3).
WOMEN
Radford 54, Winthrop 53
RADFORD — Sydney Nunley hit two free throws with 1:11 remaining to put the Highlanders up a point, and the Radford defense held Winthrop scoreless the rest of the way to pick up a conference win. This was the second straight one-point win for the Highlanders (6-10, 4-3 Big South).
Nunley finished the game with a double-double, her second straight, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds .
Khiana Johnson added 15 points for Radford.
Kem Nwabudu scored a game-high 20 points and Jah’Che Whitfield added 16 points for the Eagles (7-9, 4-3).
Roanoke 77, Randolph-Macon 69
ASHLAND — Kristina Harrell scored a game-high 18 points, Kayla Kinsler netted 17 points and Whitney Hopson and Ayanna Scarborough added 10 points each as the Maroons (12-4, 7-2 ODAC) won their fifth straight with a conference road win over the Yellow Jackets.
Randolph-Macon (6-8, 5-4) was led by Michal Ross and Kelly Williams with 18 points apiece.
Williams and Charlotte Woods each grabbed 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
York (Pa.) 63, Southern Virginia 57
BUENA VISTA — Kayla Ferris netted 16 points, Molly Day 14 points and Alana Bortner 11 as the Spartans (11-7, 2-1 CAC) handed the Knights their second straight conference loss.
Katie Garrish scored a game-high 18 points and Savanna Christensen added 14 for Southern Virginia (13-4, 1-2).
Bridgewater 68, Hollins 62
BRIDGEWATER — The Eagles (8-8, 7-2 ODAC) had four players score in double figures with Ahila Moore leading the way off the bench with 14 points. Claire Mocarski netted 12 points, Mary Ruth Shifflett chipped in 11 and Madison Baum added 10 .
Kayla Surles led all scorers with 23 points, and Lenah Clements netted 16 for Hollins.
Ferrum 69, Randolph 51
FERRUM — Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) led all scorers with 19 points and spearheaded a Ferrum comeback from a nine-point deficit early in the third period as the Panthers (3-13, 3-6 ODAC) used runs of 15-4 and 8-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the conference win.
Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) netted 17 points and Cameron Hawkins added 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Ferrum.
The Wildcats (5-10, 1-8) were led by Cameron O’Neil with 15 points and Yanessa Cabrera and Amber Garett with 10 points each.
