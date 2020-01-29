GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jordan Lyons scored 26 points and Furman overcame cold shooting from 3-point range to beat VMI 74-72 in overtime Wednesday night.
Clay Mounce had 14 points and eight rebounds and Noah Gurley scored five of his 13 points for Furman in OT.
The Paladins (18-5, 8-2 Southern Conference), who went into the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 220 made 3-pointers this season, set season lows for 3s (three) and 3-point percentage (12.0).
Gurley converted a three-point play and then Mounce added a jumper and a layup to give Furman a four-point lead with a minute left in OT. VMI’s Greg Parham sandwiched a pair of baskets around a jumper by Lyons before Gurley made two free throws to make it 73-69 with 11.9 seconds remaining. Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to pull the Keydets within a point and Jalen Slawson missed 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds to go but the Keydets didn’t get off a shot before time expired.
Parham led VMI (6-17, 1-9) with 19 points. The Keydets have lost three games in a row and 10 of their last 11.
Curfman hit a free throw to make it 62-59 with 18 seconds left in regulation before Lyons tied it with a 3 that was originally ruled a 2-pointer before replay review.
VMI lost control of the ball in the front court but Alex Hunter’s half-court heave for the Paladins bounced off the back of the rim.
MEN
Roanoke 75, Lynchburg 54
Tripp Greene pumped in a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, Kasey Draper (Northside) netted 13 points and Dillon Thomas added 12 and the Maroons (12-7, 6-4 ODAC) dropped in 12 treys in a win over the Hornets.
Lynchburg (12-7, 7-3) was led by Tharon Suggs with 17 points, Cody Lang with 15 points and T.C. Thacker with 12.
W&L 100, E&H 87
EMORY — Kevin Dennin pumped in 25 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Generals (15-4. 7-3 ODAC) tied the single-game school record sinking 18 treys en route to a conference road win, reaching the century mark for the second time this season.
Also scoring in double-digits for W&L were Richie Manigault (19), William Brueggeman (17), Curtis Mitchell (11) and Tevin Panchal (10).
The Wasps (4-15, 1-9) were led by Colin Molden with 25 points and Micah Banks with 22.
Hampden-Sydney 74, Ferrum 68
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Jack Wyatt netted 21 points, Kevin Quinn scored 16 points and Jake Hahn added 14 to lead the host Tigers (12-7, 7-3 ODAC).
The Panthers (8-10, 3-6) were led by Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 26 points, including eight of his team’s 15 3-pointers, Nick Helton with 11 points and Carrington Young with 10 rebounds.
Mary Washington 107, Southern Virginia 76
FREDERICKSBURG —Drew Johnson poured in 39 points and broke the school and conference record with 13 treys to lead the Eagles (12-8, 2-3 CAC), who broke the school and CAC record with 27 3-pointers in a conference win.
Trey Dill, Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) and Ricky Stafford scored 12 points each, Calvin Seamons netted 11 points and Kimball Cottam added 10 to lead the Knights (1-19, 0-5).
WOMEN
W&L 65, Shenandoah 57
WINCHESTER — Andy Smithey and Taylor Casey netted 17 points each, Erin Hughes scored 13 points and Megan Horn added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Generals (13-6, 10-2 ODAC) broke their program record with their eighth straight win.
Olivia Weinel paced the Hornets (11-7, 7-4) with 17 points.
Lynchburg 80, Hollins 46
LYNCHBURG — Maggie Quarles (Lord Botetourt) netted 14 points and Erin Green added 10 as the Hornets (9-10, 6-6 ODAC) outscored Hollins in the second half 48-21 to gain a conference win.
Hollins was led by Kayla Surles with 16 points and Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) with 10.
Mary Washington 58, Southern Virginia 53
BUENA VISTA — Tony Martin threw down a game-high 20 points and Emily Thompson added 13 as the Eagles (14-6, 3-2 CAC) rode an 11-point halftime advantage for a conference road win.
The Knights (14-5, 2-3) were led by Savanna Christensen and Katie Garrish with 17 points each with Garrish grabbing 11 rebounds.
Roanoke 64, Randolph 34
LYNCHBURG – Ayanna Scarborough led all scorers with 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Kristina Harrel added 11 points as the Maroons (13-6, 8-4 ODAC) took a 17-point lead to the half and cruised to a conference road win.
The Wildcats (5-13, 1-11) were led by Amber Garrett with 11 points.
Guilford 67, Ferrum 43
GREENSBORO – Miracle Waters scored a game-high 20 points and Calyn Davis added 14asthe host Quakers (10-7, 6-6 ODAC) owned the Panthers.
Ferrum (3-15, 3-8) was led by Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) with 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.