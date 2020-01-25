Buzz Anthony scored 15 points, David Funderburg netted 13 points and Ian Robertson added 11 as Randolph Macon — the No. 3-ranked men’s basketball team in Division III — downed Roanoke College 52-42 on Saturday at the Cregger Center.
Miles Mallory pulled down 15 rebounds for Macon (17-1, 9-0 ODAC).
Roanoke (11-7, 5-4) was led by Kasey Draper (Northside) with 14 points, Elosa Eosomwan with 10 points and Ethan Rohan with 11 rebounds.
MEN
Mercer 69, VMI 66
LEXINGTON — Djordje Dimitrijevic sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Mercer hold off VMI.
Dimitrijevic made 8 of 17 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 from distance, and grabbed six rebounds for the Bears (10-11, 4-4 SoCon). Kamar Robertson had 16 points and six boards, while Jeffrey Gary added 11 points and six assists.
VMI, which trailed by three points at halftime, pulled even with the Bears on Jake Stephens’ layup with 1:52 left in the game. But Robertson and Dimitrijevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Mercer never gave up its lead.
“It was down to the wire again,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “Credit to Mercer. They made some big plays down the stretch. Djordje Dimitrijevic — that last three of his was a step back and that’s what big time players do and he’s playing with a ton of confidence. We switched up some man and match-up zone and he just made some big plays.”
Myles Lewis paced the Keydets (6-16, 1-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Greg Parham had 12 points and four assists off the bench.
Stephens and Travis Evee scored 11 and 10, respectively.
“Myles Lewis played with as much intensity as I’ve seen him play with and that’s what he and all of us have got to try to do the entire time,” Earl said. “He gave us some very valuable minutes.”
Wash. and Lee 84, Lynchburg 80
LYNCHBURG — Mark Lamendola netted 19 points, William Brueggeman chipped in 18 points and Kevin Dennin added 17 as the Generals (14-4, 6-3 ODAC), after relinquishing an 11-point halftime lead, finished the game with a 19-10 run over the final eight minutes to pick up a road win.
The Hornets (12-6, 7-2) were led by Tharon Suggs with a game-high 28 points and T.C. Thacker with 15.
St. Mary’s (Md.) 85, Southern Virginia 64
ST MARY’S CITY, Md. — Dee Barnes was 9-of-15 from the floor, including making 6-of-10 treys, en route to scoring 25 points, as the Seahawks (7-12, 2-2 CAC) downed the Knights (1-18, 0-4).
Gary Grant netted 18 points, Miles Gillette hit 17 points and Jack Foley added 10 points and 12 rebounds for St. Mary’s.
SVU was led by Jamier Cross with 19 points, Calvin Simmons with 11 points and Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) with 10.
WOMEN
Radford 84, Gardner-Webb 73
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Sydney Nunley scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Khiana Johnson added 22 points, also a career high, and 10 assists as the Highlanders (7-10, 5-3 Big South) downed the Runnin’ Bulldogs in Boiling Springs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Radford, which won for the fourth straight time, also got 14 points from Tina Lindenfield and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Amele Ngwafang.
Gardner-Webb (9-9, 4-5) was led by Savannah Plentovich with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Jhessyka Williams with 17 points.
Northside grad Alexis Hueston played 22 minutes, scored four points and grabbed a pair of rebounds.
Shenandoah 69, Roanoke 56
Jordan Sondrol led all scorers with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and Sierra St. Cyr added 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hornets (11-6, 7-3 ODAC ).
Sayre Brandstatter and Kristina Harrell scored 11 points apiece to lead the Maroons (12-6, 7-4).
Randolph-Macon 73, Hollins 58
ASHLAND — Kelly Williams scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cheridan Hatfield added 12 points as the Yellow Jackets (8-8, 7-4 ODAC) topped visiting Hollins.
Hollins (9-8, 4-7) was led by Kayla Surles with 17 points and Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) with 12.
Wash. and Lee 80, Eastern Mennonite 61
HARRISONBURG — Erin Hughes netted a season-high 22 points and Megan Horn added 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Generals (12-6, 9-2 ODAC) opened up an 18-point halftime lead on the way to tying a school record with their seventh straight win.
Chloe Roach led all scorers with 25 points and Emily McComb added 11 for the Royals (2-14, 1-9).
Southern Virginia 85, St. Mary’s (Md.) 59
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — The Knights had four players score in double figures, with Anna Singer leading the way with 16 points as Southern Virginia (14-4, 2-2 CAC) took a 21-point advantage to the half in downing the Seahawks.
Katie Garrish scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Savanna Christensen netted 14 points and Courtney McKrola added 13 points for SVU.
St. Mary’s was led by Gina Seifert with 18 points.
