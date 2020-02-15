BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Devonnte Holland had 19 points and nine rebounds and Carlik Jones posted 18 points and six rebounds as Radford stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Campbell 73-60 on Saturday.

Holland shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Devine Eke had seven rebounds for Radford (17-9, 12-2 Big South Conference). Travis Fields Jr. added six assists.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 4-11). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points.

The Highlanders improved to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 68-63 on Jan. 11. Radford next faces UNC-Asheville at home Thursday.

MEN

ETSU 72, VMI 67

LEXINGTON — Daivien Williamson tied his season high with 20 points. The Buccaneers, who have a 10-game lead over VMI in the Southern Conference standings, trailed by nine points early in the second half, but ETSU went on a 12-0 run to take a 54-50 lead with 8:18 remaining. ETSU took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Williamson with 5:39 to go.

Still, the Keydets stayed close and had a chance to tie it at 64 but Travis Evee missed a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining.

The Bucs then made eight consecutive free throws to close out the win.

Tray Boyd III had 14 points for East Tennessee State (23-4, 12-2), which won its fifth straight game. Patrick Good added 14 points. Lucas N’Guessan had 12 points.

Evee had 23 points for the Keydets (7-20, 2-12). Sean Conway added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman had 10 points.

No. 3 R-Macon 72, W&L 50

ASHLAND — Buzz Anthony poured in 30 points, Miles Mallory netted 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Terry Woods added 11 as the No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets (22-1, 14-0 ODAC) topped the visiting Generals to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Washington and Lee (18-5, 10-4), which saw its eight-game winning streak come to a halt, was led by Richie Manigault with 11 points.

Roanoke 76, Bridgewater 44

BRIDGEWATER — Kasey Draper (Northside) and Tripp Greene scored 19 points each, with Greene draining five 3-pointers, and the Maroons (14-9, 8-6 ODAC) scored the first 17 points of the game and took a 34-12 lead to the half in picking up a conference road win.

The Roanoke defense held the Eagles to 25.9% shooting from the floor and forced 19 turnovers.

Bridgewater (8-16, 4-11) was led by Liam Caswell with 17 points.

Ferrum 67, Eastern Mennonite 64

HARRISONBURG — Rashad Reed led all scorers with 27 points and James Smith Jr. added 19 as the Panthers (13-10, 8-6 ODAC) overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to come from behind for the conference road win.

The Royals (5-18, 3-11) were led by Tim Jones with 19 points and 10 points each from Michael Williams and Chris Simmons.

St. Mary’s 76, Southern Virginia 70

BUENA VISTA — Gary Grant poured in 35 points and Miles Gillette added 23 as the Seahawks (8-16, 3-6 CAC) rode a 10-point halftime advantage to a conference road win.

The Knights (1-23, 0-9) were led by Sam Armstrong (Parry McCluer) with 17 points, Jamier Cross with 15 and Kimball Cottam with 12.

WOMEN

Southern Virginia 76, St. Mary’s 52

BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen knocked down a game-high 22 points as the Knights (16-7, 4-5 CAC) took advantage of a 14-point halftime advantage to pick up a conference win.

Gina Seifert led the Seahawks (3-20, 0-9) with 20 points.

Randolph-Macon 74, Ferrum 56

FERRUM — Kelly Williams netted 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Charlotte Woods and Michal Ross added 15 points each as the Yellow Jackets (13-9, 11-5 ODAC) opened up the game with a 25-11 second quarter to come away with a conference road win.

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) led all scorers with 24 points for the Panthers (4-19, 4-12).

Randolph 61, Hollins 42

LYNCHBURG — The Wildcats (7-16, 2-14 ODAC) had four players score in double figures with Yanessa Cabrera leading the way with 19 points as Randolph outscored Hollins 34-18 over the middle two quarters to gain a conference win.

Hollins (11-12, 5-11), which shot 21.1% from beyond the arc, was led by Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) with 11 points and Yasmine Tyler with 10.

Radford 48, Campbell 42

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Sydney Nunley led all scorers with 13 points and Khiana Johnson added 10 as the second-place Highlanders (12-11, 10-4 Big South) knocked off the conference-leading Camels (17-6, 11-2).

The Radford defense held Campbell to 28.8% shooting from the floor, plus, the Camels were 6-of-14 (42.9%) from the charity stripe.

Taya Bolden led Campbell with 11 points and Hayley Barber chipped in 10.

