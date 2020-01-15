NEWPORT NEWS — Natalie Terwilliger dropped in 12 points, Sondra Fan scored 11 points and Anaya Simmons added 10 as defending CAC champion Christopher Newport (13-4, 2-0 CAC) built a 15-point halftime advantage and cruised to a 66-50 conference win over Southern Virginia in women’s basketball.
Savanna Christensen led the Knights (13-3, 1-1) with 14 points. Katie Garrish added 13 points and 10 blocks, and Angel Tuisavura had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
WOMEN
W&L 69, Lynchburg 60
LYNCHBURG — Megan Horn, Taylor Casey and Erin Hughes scored 12 points each as the Generals, trailing by five at the half, and went on a 14-2 run in the third period to go on top and pick up their fifth straight win.
Andy Smithey netted 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jordan Diehl pulled down 12 boards for W&L (10-6, 7-2 ODAC).
Kate Kolby scored a game-high 15 points for the Hornets (7-8, 4-4).
Roanoke 74, Ferrum 51
Ayanna Scarborough and Renee Alquiza scored 11 points each and Kristina Harrell and Corinne McPadden added 10 points apiece as the host Maroons (11-4, 6-2 ODAC) topped the Panthers in a conference win.
Roanoke’s defense forced 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points.
Ferrum (2-13, 2-6) was led by Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista), who scored a game-high 18 points.
Hollins 78, E&H 73, OT
Lenah Clements led all scorers with 27 points and Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) added 16 points as Hollins (8-6, 3-5 ODAC) pulled away early in overtime and hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off Emory & Henry.
Hollins also got 13 points from Keyazia Taylor and 11 from Kayla Surles while its defense forced 29 turnovers that resulted in 26 points.
The Wasps (12-3, 6-2) were led by Kara Stafford with 22 points.
Haderer buried a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period.
MEN
Mercer 73, VMI 62
MACON, Ga. — Djordje Dimitrijevic had 26 points as Mercer (7-11, 1-4 SoCon) defeated VMI (5-14, 0-6).
Travis Evee had 17 points to lead the Keydets, who lost their seventh straight.
W&L 81, Randolph 65
LYNCHBURG — Curtis Mitchell led four Generals in double-figure scoring, knocking down a game-high 21 points as W&L (11-4, 3-3 ODAC)made 14 of 29 shots from beyond the arc (48.3%) en route to a conference win.
Mark Lamendola netted 19 points, Kevin Dennin got 14 points and William Brueggeman added 11 for the Blue and White.
Randolph was led by CJ Loving with 14 points .
Chr. Newport 83, Southern Va. 55
BUENA VISTA — Dalon McHugh scored a game-high 21 points and Cutch Ellis added 16 as the Captains (13-4, 2-0 CAC) coasted to a conference road win.
Quincy Jones led the Knights (1-16, 0-2) with 12 points.
