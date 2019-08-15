Radford University announced the resignation of baseball coach Joe Raccuia on Thursday.
Raccuia steered his alma mater to 348 wins and two NCAA tournament appearances in his 12 years as head coach.
Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg had said Wednesday that Raccuia had been put on administrative leave.
"Radford baseball has and always will hold a special place in my heart," Raccuia said in his resignation letter, according to a Radford news release Thursday. "I want to thank former president Penny Kyle and Robert Lineburg for giving me an opportunity to come back in 2007 and lead the effort to build a highly successful baseball program. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been poured into this program by many, which enabled us to reach heights never before experienced by the baseball program at Radford. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by many gifted student-athletes, who committed themselves to do what it takes to be successful. We built it from the bottom up.
"After 12 very full years, I have decided it is time for me to put my focus on my family and the people that need me the most. I want to say thank you to all the players, alumni, donors, fans and friends for their unwavering support."
Lineburg and the assistant coaches had broken the news of the administrative leave to the players in a conference call two or three weeks ago, Highlanders first baseman/designated hitter J.D. Mundy had said Wednesday.
Since then, Lineburg and other Radford officials had called Radford players to ask them about the program's culture and about what kind of a coach Raccuia was, Mundy had said.
Raccuia has gone 406-381-1 in 14 seasons as a head coach, including two at Marist.
The team was 30-27 overall last season. It was Raccuia's eighth winning season at the helm of the Highlanders, snapping a string of three straight losing seasons.
"Beginning as an accomplished student-athlete at Radford, Joe has experienced a great deal of success in his professional career, including his long-standing tenure as a coach at his alma mater," Lineburg said in Thursday's news release. "Joe is well-known for establishing a winning tradition for Radford's baseball program. I wish him the best in all future endeavors."
The team was 19-8 in Big South play last season, when Radford finished second in the league standings.
Radford first made the NCAAs in 2015, when it swept the Big South regular-season and tournament titles. The Highlanders broke the school single-season records for overall wins (45) and Big South wins (20) that year, when they cracked the national polls for the first time. Radford lost to Vanderbilt in an NCAA regional final. Raccuia was named the Big South coach of the year.
The Highlanders made it back to the NCAAs in 2017, when they won the Big South tournament.
Thirteen Radford players were chosen in the Major League Baseball draft during Raccuia's reign.
The resignation is effective Aug. 31.
