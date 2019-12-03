Radford logo
Men’s basketball

Wednesday

James Madison at Radford

7 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: JMU 5-3; Radford 2-4

Notes: The Dukes beat Radford 73-66 in Harrisonburg last season. Radford beat the visiting Dukes two years ago, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series. … JMU has noteworthy home wins over Conference USA member Charlotte and American Athletic Conference member East Carolina, as well as a road win over Conference USA member Old Dominion. The Dukes have lost to Virginia and Atlantic 10 member George Mason on the road and fell to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Coppin State at home. … Northside graduate Julien Wooden, a freshman reserve, averages 5.8 points for JMU. Wooden and teammate Michael Christmas have each earned Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the week honors this season. … Matt Lewis averages 18.4 points for JMU, while Carlik Jones averages 20.0 points for Radford.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

