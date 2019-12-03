Men’s basketball
Wednesday
James Madison at Radford
7 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)
Records: JMU 5-3; Radford 2-4
Notes: The Dukes beat Radford 73-66 in Harrisonburg last season. Radford beat the visiting Dukes two years ago, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series. … JMU has noteworthy home wins over Conference USA member Charlotte and American Athletic Conference member East Carolina, as well as a road win over Conference USA member Old Dominion. The Dukes have lost to Virginia and Atlantic 10 member George Mason on the road and fell to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Coppin State at home. … Northside graduate Julien Wooden, a freshman reserve, averages 5.8 points for JMU. Wooden and teammate Michael Christmas have each earned Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the week honors this season. … Matt Lewis averages 18.4 points for JMU, while Carlik Jones averages 20.0 points for Radford.
— Mark Berman
