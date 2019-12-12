RICHMOND — James Madison coach Curt Cignetti was straightforward in his assessment Monday: The Northern Iowa defense that the Dukes will face Friday in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs is the best defense they’ve seen since their season opener against FBS West Virginia.
The numbers speak for themselves. The Panthers (10-4) are top 10 in the country in multiple defensive categories. They’ve recovered 14 fumbles (tied for fourth nationally), picked off 18 passes (tied for fifth), held teams to 17.7 points a game (seventh) and 294.3 yards a game (seventh).
It’s a unit that has both size and speed, and one that has allowed a combined two touchdowns in its past three games.
“Their front four is good. And that’s where it all starts on defense,” Cignetti said. “So, they’re hard to block. Their linebackers are big, but they can run. And their secondary can really cover.”
But against that defense, JMU (12-1) will trot out an offense that has been flying high, especially for the past month. The Dukes have averaged 55.8 points and 526.5 total yards their last four games, including a record-setting, 66-21 victory over Monmouth last Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
Which unit will get the upper hand on what is due to be a cold and rainy evening at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff?
“It’s really going to be a battle, because they don’t give up many yards, and we’ve been running the ball pretty well,” Cignetti said. “But you still have to have balance and be able to throw it.”
Northern Iowa finished the regular season ranked sixth in the STATS FCS Top 25, but it did not earn one of the 24-team playoff field’s eight national seeds, which come with a first-round bye. The Panthers defeated San Diego 17-3 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 30, then edged fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference member South Dakota State 13-10 last Saturday.
Northern Iowa held South Dakota State scoreless for each of the final three quarters of Saturday’s game, three weeks after the Jackrabbits scored 38 in a Northern Iowa loss.
The Panthers can present multiple looks up front on defense, including both three down linemen and four down linemen formations.
Among the players on that line is Elerson Smith, a 6-7, 245-pound defensive end who is fourth in the country with 14 sacks, right behind JMU’s John Daka (14.5).
“When you get that many sacks, that means you’re a quick-twitch guy,” Cignetti said. “And he’s a little bit like John Daka in that regard.”
Elsewhere, Northern Iowa’s secondary is one that Cignetti said may be the best JMU has faced all year. The Panthers haven’t allowed more than 200 yards passing in each of their last four games.
But second-seeded and second-ranked JMU set program playoff records against Monmouth, for both points and total yards (623). Quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for 273 yards, 20 off his season high, in three quarters of play. Running backs Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 95 and 90 yards, respectively.
The Dukes, who have won 12 straight, now lead the nation with an average of 44.1 points scored a game.
“The offense is playing amazing,” JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene said. “The offensive line is looking really good. I think they’re just clicking on all cylinders, running and passing. They look really good, they’re just making it easier on us.”
Cignetti attributed the offensive success, in part, to players simply doing their jobs and executing.
If they can keep it up against a defense like Northern Iowa’s on Friday, it’ll likely mean a spot in the FCS semifinals for the third time in four years.
“I think you saw our team’s energy and their focus as the game got going [against Monmouth],” Cignetti said. “And I expect the same from them this week, but it’s my job to make sure it happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.