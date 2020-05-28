HerresVMI

All-SoCon receiver Jakob Herres (with ball) has decided against transferring from VMI.

 CHUCK STEENBURGH | VMI/file

Standout receiver Jakob Herres, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, tweeted Thursday night that has decided to rejoin the VMI football team.

The 6-foot-4 Herres led VMI in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and touchdown catches (eight) as a sophomore last fall, earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors. He had seven catches for 153 yards and two TDs in the team’s season-ending win over Chattanooga.

"After many long and careful talks with my family, I will be returning to VMI," he tweeted. "I'm ready to be back at it with my guys!"

Herres helped VMI (5-7, 4-4) record its most overall wins since 2003 and its most league victories since 1979.

“I was already home, this is my family," he tweeted.

Herres had tweeted May 11 that he had entered the portal. His change of heart is a big plus for VMI, which has lost star running back Alex Ramsey to the portal. Ramsey is transferring to The Citadel.

He had 27 catches as a true freshman in 2018, when he made the SoCon all-freshman team.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

