Standout receiver Jakob Herres, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, tweeted Thursday night that has decided to rejoin the VMI football team.
The 6-foot-4 Herres led VMI in catches (72), receiving yards (1,091) and touchdown catches (eight) as a sophomore last fall, earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors. He had seven catches for 153 yards and two TDs in the team’s season-ending win over Chattanooga.
"After many long and careful talks with my family, I will be returning to VMI," he tweeted. "I'm ready to be back at it with my guys!"
Herres helped VMI (5-7, 4-4) record its most overall wins since 2003 and its most league victories since 1979.
“I was already home, this is my family," he tweeted.
Herres had tweeted May 11 that he had entered the portal. His change of heart is a big plus for VMI, which has lost star running back Alex Ramsey to the portal. Ramsey is transferring to The Citadel.
He had 27 catches as a true freshman in 2018, when he made the SoCon all-freshman team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.