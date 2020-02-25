BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech (4-3) scored three times in the seventh inning on an RBI double by Reagan Teegarden, a run-scoring single by Fritz Genther and a bases loaded walk to Carson Taylor and held on for a 3-2 win over Radford on Tuesday.
The Hokies were held to eight hits with Nick Biddison and Teegarden getting two hits each.
J.D. Mundy (Northside) had a hit and an RBI for the Highlanders (3-5) who were limited to six hits on the day.
baseball
W&L 10,
N.C. Wesleyan 3
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Chapin Bassi got three hits, drove in a run and scored twice as the Generals (6-0) scored six runs from the sixth inning on to pull away for the win to open the season at 6-0 for the first time since 1948.
Jason Volpicelli and Brian Wickman had a pair of hits each with Wickman driving in a run and scoring one and Volpicell scoring twice for W&L.
Three pitchers held the Bishops (2-8) to five hits with 10 strikeouts. Mason Shuffler was granted his first win of the season in relief.
Starter Tom Kellogg struck out seven allowing one run off of three hits in four innings of work.
James Madison 4,
VMI 2
HARRISONBURG — Three JMU pitchers struck out 13 Keydets with Jones Grayson gaining the win as the Dukes (5-3) picked up a nonconference win.
Will Knight had three hits and Callen Nuccio and Zac Morris drove in a run each for VMI (2-6).
Virginia 8,
William and Mary 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavs put four runs on the board in the fifth inning on a two-run homer by Logan Michaels, a solo shot by Christian Hlinka and an RBI double by Marc Lebreux as Virginia (6-3) picked up a home win.
Zack Gelof and Chris Newell had three hits each with Gelof driving in two runs and scoring one and Newell scoring a run.
Matt McDermott and Brandon Raquet had a solo homer each for the Tribe (3-5).
Men’s Lacrosse
No. 8 Virginia 18,
High Point 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Michael Kraus scored five goals and Payton Cormier added four as the No. 8 Cavaliers (3-1) scored five goals in the fourth period to ice the win over the Panthers (1-4).
Matt Moore, Dox Aitken and Jeff Conner scored two goals each for Virginia which held a 57-26 edge in shots and a 45-24 advantage in ground balls.
women’s lacrosse
Elon 11, Radford 6
RADFORD — Mae McGlynn netted three goals and dished out two assists as the Phoenix (2-1) rode a 9-3 first half lead to a nonconference win.
Elon outshot Radford 33-16.
The Highlanders (1-4) got two goals from Grace Gleason and one goal each from Anna Ogan, Kirsten Grzybowski, Katie Carroll and Jennifer Shield.
Radford goalie Maddie Bowman recorded 14 saves.
Roanoke 25, Averett 4
DANVILLE — Lilly Blair scored 10 goals and Ellie Armstrong added six as the Maroons (1-1) used a 42-6 shot advantage to rout the Cougars (0-2).
Also for Roanoke, Emerson Foster scored four times and Riley Chase twice.
MEN’S TENNIS
Milestone win
for W&L coach
SALISBURY, Md. — W&L beat Salisbury 6-3 on Monday night, giving David Detwiler his 300th win as the Generals’ coach.
Detwiler is 300-123 in 20 seasons at W&L.
