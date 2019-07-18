Former Blacksburg High School and Radford University soccer standout Jessica Wollmann was named the Big South co-woman of the year on Thursday.
Wollmann and co-recipient Megan Kauffman of the Winthrop women’s tennis team were chosen for their athletic and academic accomplishments, community service, campus activities and leadership, along with their personal statements.
The two now become candidates for the NCAA woman of the year award.
Wollmann had been named the Big South female scholar-athlete of the year earlier this month.
Wollmann, who majored in anthropological sciences, graduated with a 4.0 GPA. She had eight goals for the Big South champion Highlanders as a senior last fall, when she earned All-Big South first team honors and was named a first-team Academic All-American. She won the Radford Artis College of Science and Technology Outstanding Student Award at the end of her senior year.
COLLEGES
Ferrum names Holden acting AD
Ferrum College sent an email to faculty and staff Thursday announcing that Gary Holden has been named acting athletic director and that field hockey coach Carrie Hanshue Austin has been named the acting assistant athletic director, according to vice president for institutional advancement Wilson Paine.
Holden had been in charge of the department since athletic director Abe Naff went on a leave of absence last month. But Thursday marked the first official administrative action taken by Ferrum since Naff went on leave.
Naff remains on leave.
GOLF
Weinfurther triumphs
VIRGINIA BEACH — Richmond recruit Rory Weinfurther of Midlothian won two matches Thursday to claim the 94th VSGA Women’s Amateur at the Princess Anne Country Club.
She beat fellow 17-year-old Becca DiNunzio, a Virginia Tech signee from Norfolk, 3 and 2 in the semifinals and defeated Old Dominion women’s golf coach Mallory Hetzel 1 up in the final.
Hetzel beat 15-year-old Melanie Walker of Burke 4 and 2 in the semis.
SOFTBALL
Thomas gets new job
Former Virginia Tech coach Scot Thomas has been named the head coach at Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Panama City, Florida.
Thomas went 794-568 with 16 winning seasons and eight NCAA tournament appearances in 23 years at the helm of the Hokies. He was fired in May 2018 after two straight losing seasons.
Thomas, who steered Tech to the Women’s College World Series in 2008, had continued to live in Blacksburg after losing his Tech job.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa reveals nonleague foes
Defending NCAA champ Virginia announced its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
UVa will host James Madison on Nov. 10, Columbia on Nov. 16; 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Vermont on Nov. 19; Maine on Nov. 27; Stony Brook on Dec. 18; South Carolina on Dec. 22; and Navy on Dec. 29.
Virginia won at South Carolina last season.
The nonleague schedule also includes a previously announced game at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a previously announced appearance in the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut. UVa will face UMass and either Arizona State or St. John’s in that event.
Fetzer retires
UVa announced that Bryan Fetzer has resigned as director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country. He had steered UVa since December 2011.
Fetzer said in a UVa press release that he is retiring from coaching.
He led the Cavaliers to six individual NCAA titles and 54 individual ACC titles. The men’s team finished third at the 2017 NCAA outdoor championships.
Fetzer was named the 2019 ACC men’s outdoor coach of the year after leading UVa to second place at the ACC championships and 18th at the NCAA meet.