RALEIGH, N.C. — Freshman wrestler Jarrett Trombley’s first-minute pin of Virginia Tech’s Collin Gerardi in the next-to-last bout of the match proved to be the difference as third-ranked N.C. State came from behind to defeat the Hokies 21-18 and clinch a share of the ACC regular season crown on Friday night.
As the match started at 149 pounds, Tech freshman Bryce Andonian continued his impressive campaign with a pinfall win to give the Hokies an early 6-0 lead. Three consecutive Wolfpack decision victories gave them a 9-6 lead, but second-ranked 184-pounder Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg), in the marquee match of the evening, defeated third-ranked Trent Hidlay by a 3-1 decision to tie the match at nine.
Stan Smeltzer then gave Virginia Tech a 15-9 lead with an quick pin of Tyrie Houghton, but heavyweight John Borst dropped a 3-1 decision and Joey Prata lost on a late takedown to again tie the match at 15. Trombley, in the first minute of the match at 133, converted a headlock into a quick cradle and pin on Gerardi to put the Wolfpack up 21-15. In the final match of the evening, 19th-ranked Mitch Moore, needing a pinfall of his own to give Tech the win on criteria, picked up a takedown, four near-fall points and nearly pinned 10th-ranked Tariq Wilson before the end of the first period. Unable to regain that momentum, Moore still went on to win a 7-3 decision, giving N.C. State the overall match victory.
Softball
Virginia Tech 8, No. 18 South Carolina 6
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Kelsey Bennett went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs and Keely Rochard threw a complete game as the Hokies (5-2) put four runs on the board in the sixth inning to post a come-from-behind win over the 18th ranked Gamecocks (4-2).
Bennett’s homer came in the top of the first driving in Kelsey Brown to put Tech on top early.
Bennett also had an RBI single in the third, also scoring Brown, and Grace Chavez hit a solo shot.
Rochard gave up seven runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Rochard has now struck out 20 batters in 12.1 innings in Clearwater.
Mackenzie Boesel hit a grand slam for South Carolina.
Elon 5, Radford 1
ELON, N.C. — Keagan Goldwait drove in a pair of runs and Ally Repko scored three as the Phoenix (4-1) topped the Highlanders (0-1).
Radford got a pair of hits each from Sydney Fisher, Riley Oakes and Talia Douglas with Fisher driving in the sole Highlanders run with an RBI double in the third.
Baseball
San Diego State 7, Virginia Tech 5
CONWAY, S.C. — The Hokies gave up four unearned runs as the Aztecs scored seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings to pick up a win at the 2020 Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament in the season opener for both teams.
Tech pounded out 13 hits with Spencer Palmer getting two hits, driving in two runs and scoring twice and Brennan Reback with a pair of hits and an RBI and a run scored.
Ferrum 3, Berry 2
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. — Kyle Anstice scored on a wild pitch and Matt Yarbrough scored on an error in the second inning and Sebastian Dexter drove in Isaac Yeaman (North Cross) with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and the Panthers (2-1) held on to top the host Vikings (3-1).
Drew Calohan picked up the win throwing 7 2/3 innings giving up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks with Sam McLaughlin (Northside) earning the save.
Radford 12, N.C. Central 2
DURHAM, N.C. — Colby Higgerson and Straton Podaras had four hits each and Will Harless added three as the Highlanders pounded out 17 hits to top the Vikings in the season opener for both teams. Higgerson and Harless drove in three runs and scored twice each.
J.D. Mundy (Northside) had a pair of hits with an RBI and a run scored for Radford.
Brandon Donovan picked up the win throwing 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
North Florida 5, VMI 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An RBI groundout and a balk in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Ospreys the walkoff win over the Keydets in the season opener for both teams.
North Florida posted a 3-0 lead in the second on the strength on a fielder’s choice and a two-run single from Raff Libunao. VMI tied the game in the fifth on a fielder’s choice of their own, a wild pitch and an RBI double from Callen Nuccio.
The Keydets took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Jordan Ebersole, but Keydet reliever Will Lopez couldn’t make it stick as Tanner May scored Abraham Sequera on a groundout with the bases loaded and Lopez then balked home Grant Grodi with the game-winning run.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 8 Virginia 12, No. 20 Stanford 11
STANFORD, CALIF. — Sammy Mueller scored three of her game-high six goals in the second half as the No. 8 Cavaliers overcame a five-goal first half deficit to edge the No. 20 Cardinals in the season opener for both teams.
Courtlynne Caskin scored three goals, two in the second half and Charlie Campbell posted eight saves for the Wahoos.
Mikaela Watson led Stanford with four goals.
