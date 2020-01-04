LEXINGTON — Three Washington and Lee wrestlers won their weight classes to give the Generals their first team title in the Jim Crytzer Memorial Tournament since 2013. The 24th-ranked Generals finished with 153.5 team points, edging out runner-up Ferrum, who finished with 148. Southern Virginia came in fifth place with 73.5 points.
Alex Winant took the top spot at 149 pounds, defeating Messiah College’s Jake Coniglio via a 10-3 decision in the championship match.
Ryan Luth won the 157-pound class with a convincing 15-0 technical fall over Mount Olive’s Drew Wiechers. Rexx Hallyburton claimed the Generals’ third weight-class title at 184 by nicking a 3-1 overtime decision over Messiah’s David Stevens.
Ferrum’s Malik Barr claimed the Panthers’ lone individual crown by taking the top of the podium at 174 pounds, finishing with a 15-1 technical fall over Messiah’s Brian Shermeyer in the final.
Southern Virginia heavyweight Nico Ramirez capped an impressive tournament by registering a 15-0 technical fall win over Averett’s Trent Ragland in the final.
