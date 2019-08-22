Former Ferrum College and major league pitcher Billy Wagner has been chosen as part of this year’s class for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be held in November in Louisiana. The eight-man class also includes former Florida A&M and major league star Andre Dawson and former Florida State coach Mike Martin.
Wagner was 17-3 with a 1.63 ERA at Ferrum from 1991-93. He struck out 109 batters in 51 1/3 innings in 1992, and earned Division III first-team All-America honors in 1993. He was chosen by Houston in the first round of the 1993 Major League Baseball draft.
He ranks fifth in major league history with 422 saves. The seven-time All-Star struck out 1,196 batters — the most ever by a left-handed reliever.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 25 Virginia Tech 3, Liberty 0
BLACKSBURG — Molly Feighan, Mikayla Mance and Mak Graham each found the back of the net for the 25th-ranked Hokies as they blanked the Flames at Thompson Field to kick off the 2019 season.
Feighan got Tech on the board in the ninth minute, converting on a feed from Emmalee McCarter.
McCarter doubled her assist tally in the 30th minute as she and Karlie Johnson helped set up Mance for for the Hokies’ second goal of the first half.
Emily Gray and Emma Steigerwald help set up Graham’s insurance marker with 20 minutes left.
Melody Jayroe made eight saves for Liberty in the loss.
Hampton 1, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Ayana Garvin slotted home a pass from Savyon Hammond with just over 15 minutes left to give the Pirates the win over the host Keydets in a game that started at Patchin Field, but was moved to Drill Field No. 2 due to weather conditions.
VMI outshot Hampton by a 14-8 margin, with a 6-2 margin in shots on goal.
Maya Andrews made six saves in recording the shutout for the Pirates.