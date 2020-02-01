LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee wrestling team beat Southern Virginia 48-2 on Saturday, and in doing so tied a 46-year-old school record for most dual wins in a season.
The Generals raised their record to 13-5, which ties the mark set by the 1972-73 team. Three more dual meets remain.
Against the Knights, the Generals claimed nine of the 10 bouts, with Matt Muller (141), Alex Winant (149), Alec Horne (174) and Brad Basham (197) all winning by pin.
Rexx Hallyburton (184) won by technical fall and Colby Boudreau (157) won by major decision.
SVU heavyweight Nico Ramirez, decisioned W&L’s Clay Chadwick 7-5.
WRESTLING
Panthers place 3 at Wheaton Invitational
WHEATON, Ill. — Austin Smith, Levi Englman and Braden Homsey garnered podium finishes for Ferrum after the final day of competition at the Pete Wilson Wheaton Invitational.
The Panthers finished 16th, North Central College won the tournament.
Smith took eighth place at 149 pounds, Englman placed sixth at 133 and Homsey took home seventh at 197 pounds.
SWIMMING
N.C. State sweeps Tech
CHRISTIANSBURG — The swimming and diving teams from N.C. State took ACC wins over host Virginia Tech at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The No.6-ranked Wolfpack men beat the No. 20 Hokies 178-120, while the third-ranked women took down Tech 181-114.
The Tech men won the 200 medley relay with a team of Forest Webb, Simon Shi, Blake Manoff and Thomas Hallock. A.J. Pouch won the 200 breaststroke and was second in the 100 breast. Antani Ivanov won the 200 fly with a NCAA B-cut time of 1 minute, 45.06 seconds.
Sam Tornqvist also won the 200 back, and the Hokies ended the meet with a win in the 200 free relay by Manoff, Hallock, Lane Stone and Henry Claesson. The Hokies’ women were led by Brooke Travis, who won the 500 and 1000 free, and Teagan Moravek, who won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events, which included N.C. State’s two-time-defending ACC champion Madeline Kline. The 200 free relay team of Joelle Vereb, Sarah Shackelford, Abby Larson and Anna Landon also won.
