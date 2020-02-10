GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington and Lee swept the men's and women's swimming team crowns for the sixth straight year at the ODAC championships, which concluded Sunday night.
W&L won the women's crown for the 13th straight year. Roanoke was second in the men's and women's standings at the four-day meet.
Emily Hageboeck of W&L was named both the women's swimmer of the meet and the women's scholar-athlete of the year for the third straight year. W&L's Sara Gaston was named the women's rookie of the meet.
W&L's Patrick Sullivan was named the men's swimmer of the meet for the second straight year.
Kami Gardner of W&L was chosen as both the men's and women's coach of the year.
Hageboeck won the 400-yard individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke. She broke two ODAC records and two meet records.
W&L's Mattie Grant won the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle. She broke two ODAC records and two meet records.
Ali MacQueen of W&L won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She broke two meet records.
W&L's Caroline Baber won the 200 individual medley, breaking the meet record. Gaston won the 200 backstroke, while W&L's Jill Cantrell won the 200 butterfly.
Roanoke's Reilly Bird won the 100 backstroke.
Sullivan won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
W&L's Danny Lynch won the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke. He broke an ODAC record and a meet record.
W&L's Jared Nickodem won the 100 butterfly.
Roanoke's Connor Kinkema won the 400 individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke. He broke three ODAC records and three meet records.
Roanoke's Ben Tate won the 500 freestyle, breaking ODAC and meet records. Roanoke's Josh Rauch won the 1,650 freestyle, breaking ODAC and meet records.
SWIMMING
Tech pool mark falls
CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech's Sam Tornqvist broke the Christiansburg Aquatic Center record in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:41.70 on Sunday on the final day of the Virginia Tech Invite.
Tech's Blake Manoff broke the pool record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:33.68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.