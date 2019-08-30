LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee women’s soccer team beat Greensboro 2-0 in its season opener Friday to give coach Neil Cunningham his 250th win at the school.
Cunningham has 312 career wins overall.
Chloe Rapier and Sydney von Rosenberg scored in the second half.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
No. 6 UVa 4
East Carolina 0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez scored twice to lead the Cavaliers (3-0) past the Pirates (0-1-1).
Virginia Tech 2, Georgia 0
ATHENS, Ga. — Lilly Weber and Bridget Patch scored to give the Hokies (3-0) a win over the Bulldogs (1-2).
Ferrum 4, Averett 1
DANVILLE — Casey Raggett scored twice to lead the Panthers to a season-opening win.
Meredith 3,
Southern Virginia 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Morgan Thomas scored twice to lead Meredith to a season-opening win.
Wilson 2, Hollins 0
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Juliann Winkler and Noemi Regan scored to give Wilson a season-opening win.
MEN’S SOCCER
W&L 4,
William Paterson 0
WALTHAM, Mass. — Michael Nyc had three saves to help the Generals win their opener.
His streak of consecutive scoreless minutes now stands at 964, the ninth-longest streak in Division III history.
Jack Rawlins, Seth Chapman, Harry Pinkerton and George Biddle scored.
Roanoke 4,
Lynchburg 1
LYNCHBURG — Chris Pikunas, Tim Leuenberger and Gabriel Hendi scored to help the Maroons record a nonconference, season-opening win in the Shellenberger Classic.
Liberty 2, Radford 1
RADFORD — Sebastian Valdez and Jordan Barbara scored to give the Flames a season-opening win.
Amadou Macky Diop scored for Radford in the 16th minute. But Barbara scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to tie the score, and Valdez scored in the 43rd minute to give Liberty the lead.
Winthrop 2, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Daniel Barker and Jordan Walshaw scored in the first half to give Winthrop a season-opening win.
Piedmont Int. 1, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Marco Diaz scored in the 20th minute to give Piedmont International a season-opening win.
VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Hanover 2
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Generals recorded a 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5 season-opening win at the Maryville Bicentennial Invitational, giving coach Bryan Snyder his 550th career win.
Brynne Gould had 17 kills and 13 digs for the Generals.
W&L also won its second match of the day, beating Huntingdon 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16.
Radford 3,
Texas-RGV 0
HOUSTON — The Highlanders beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley in their opener 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 to give Marci Byers her 200th win as Radford’s coach.
Taylor O’Neal had 10 digs for Radford.
Radford lost its second match of the day. Houston Baptist won 22-25, 25-8, 25-13, 25-22.
Virginia Tech 3,
USC Upstate 1
OXFORD, Ohio — Freshman Cera Powell had 12 kills to help the Hokies record a 25-11, 25-27, 25-22, 25-12 season-opening victory in the Miami Best Western Sycamore Inn Invitational.
The Hokies lost their second match of the day. Miami of Ohio won 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 11 UVa 3,
Old Dominion 0
NORFOLK — Makayla Gallen scored twice to lead the Cavaliers to a season-opening victory.
No. 5 Johns Hopkins 2, W&L 1
LEXINGTON — Sadie Abboud scored with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Jays a season-opening win.
Grace Amaden of W&L scored with 6:07 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 1.
Roanoke 9,
Lancaster Bible 1
Emilee Wooten had two goals and two assists to lead the Maroons to a season-opening win.
Oberlin 1, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Bonnie Wileman scored in the 42nd minute to give the Yoewomen a season-opening win.
